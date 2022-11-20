Adding greenery to your home is the most economical and creative way to spruce up your home. Beautiful plants or greenery via design elements help add a lovely green sheen to any corner or space. From ho-hum to beautiful, you can give the best vibe to any dedicated corner or surface with greenery!

Image: Pinterest

Here are 6 best ideas to decorate with greenery in your home:

Indoor Plants

One of the easiest ways to include greenery inside your home is with lovely indoor plants. From potted plants, and oversized indoor plants, to succulents, you can place indoor plants on the floor, coffee table, or just about any open surface that could do with some decor. If you are a plant lover, then you can dedicate the corner and label it as "green corner"!

Faux Houseplants

In case you can't commit to the real plants or feel your current house location is not suitable for live plants to survive, then don't fret. You can still induce greenery in your home with plants, but faux ones. Select some attractive options for faux plants either online or offline and decorate any corner or space with the same. Just maintain it well by cleaning dirt, spots, or marks that may be visible on a timely basis.

Image: Instagram

Flowers, Stems, Or Leaves

Be creative and let the inner decorator in you have that 'creative achievement' to style your home the way you want. Fresh flowers or cut stems or leaves from your balcony plants or nearby garden make green objects spruce up your home. Arrange some pretty flowers or stems in a lovely flower pot or jar. Replace the same once they start drying out!

DIY Greenery Arrangements

Potted terrariums look super attractive when added on the side table or just about any surface that needs a touch of colour and decor. Hon your DIY and creative skills with a lovely terrarium art. See videos or get a help from nursery artist to create this lovely piece of art. Maintain it well with water, soil, and some sunshine on a timely basis!

Moss Art

Moss art is trending on the home decor ground. Pick a lovely green wall art or moss art to elevate the walls of your home. These are available as real as well as faux ones. Select one that matches your style, available space, and of course budget.

Biophilic Design

From creating a green wall to adding a nature-inspired wallpaper, you can add a sense of biophilic design to your home. For instance, you can spruce up an old wall with a lovely wallpaper or graffiti design featuring greenery. Decorative accents and objects like real or faux plants, and terrariums are the best ways to include a hint of nature in your home.