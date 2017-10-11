Diwali 2022: Amazing Home Decoration Ideas For The Festival Of Lights

Torans:

Torans also called Bandhanwars are popular decorative items during Diwali. They are put up on the entrance of the doors. They are said to attract Goddess Lakshmi into our homes. There are a whole variety of torans available in the market such as hand-crafted and embroidered, in different colours and designs. You can choose one according to your decor. They also give out festive vibes.

Decorative Lanterns:

If you are looking for contemporary ways to lighten up your home this Diwali, then opt for lanterns. They give your festive decor a chic look. You can find many different designs in them at both high-end stores and roadside. If you are planning to host a garden or roof-top house party, these will provide the perfect festive atmosphere.

Diyas:

Diyas are the most sought-after decorative items during Diwali. However, they have had a massive makeover over the years. Gone are the days of earthen diyas filled with oil. They come in a variety of shapes now, decorated with glitter and filled with wax, as they are more convenient to use. The modern versions also have electric diyas, which are safer to use when kinds are around. No matter the changes, they serve one purpose - to light up the path of Goddess Lakshmi and invite her to our homes.

Rangoli:

Drawing rangoli outside the homes is considered to be very auspicious, especially during the festivals. It is said that rangoli contains positive frequencies, which attract the Gods. Modern-day rangolis are colourful and involve diyas and flowers as well. Though it might need a little practise beforehand, there are a lot of tutorials available online to help you with this art.

Potpourri:

Surprisingly, people are opting for this item during festivals as well. Not only are they a delight to our eyes, they also help the house smell divine. Strategically placed potpourri bowls will give a modern yet earthy look to your decor during this festive season.