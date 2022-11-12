World Pneumonia Day 2022: History, Significance And Theme

World Pneumonia Day is observed on 12 November worldwide to spread awareness and educate people regarding the disease of pneumonia. World Health Organization (WHO) statistics indicate that one in three deaths in India is caused by pneumonia.

In India, pneumonia is the leading cause of infant death. Approximately 200,000 children under the age of five die every year from pneumonia. In 2000, there were 657 cases of children under the age of five; in 2015, there were 403 cases of children under the age of five.

World Pneumonia Day 2022: History

The Global Coalition against Child Pneumonia made up of more than 100 organizations representing the interests of children, organized the first World Pneumonia Day on 12 November 2009.

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Significance

One hundred fifty-five million children under the age of five suffer from pneumonia every year, and 1.6 million die from it. The number one killer of children under five is pneumonia, which kills more children than AIDS, malaria, and measles combined. Although pneumonia is a major cause of death among children under 5, it receives scant media attention.

Advertisement

Organizers of World Pneumonia Day hope to bring attention to this health crisis and encourage policymakers and grassroots activists to take action against it.

World Pneumonia Day: Theme

The World Pneumonia Day 2022 theme is "Championing the fight to stop pneumonia."

The Pneumonia Menace

Viruses and bacteria are the most common causes of pneumonia, with fungi and parasites less commonly causing infection. Bacterial pneumonia is the most common cause of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), with Streptococcus pneumoniae being isolated in nearly 50 per cent of cases [1].

Certain individuals are more likely to become ill with pneumonia, including those who are 65 years of age or older, children younger than five years of age, those who have ongoing health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease), and those who smoke [2].

Most of the populations dangerously exposed to pneumonia live in a group of low- and middle-income countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. In order to manage the cases in the country, India is now introducing the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) into its national immunization program, which is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for all countries, especially those with a mortality rate over 50 per 1000 live births in their country [3].