World Cancer Day 2023: Pedalling for a Cancer-Free World

On Republic Day of India, on the occasion of the run-up to World Cancer Day, Sankalp Beautiful World, a charitable trust focused on a mission to eradicate cancer (formed in 2015 under the leadership of former Chief Election Commissioner, late Shri. T. N. Seshan) and Shiva Ravi, an ultra-endurance cyclist, embarked on a noble mission in support of Cancer patients. Shiva will pedal from today from Chennai and go all the way to Kolkata covering 1746 km in ten days with a single-point objective to create awareness, raise funds for cancer causes and encourage people to fight against cancer. Jai Aswani, a passionate long-distance runner and cyclist and Ambassador for several leading brands will be the co-cyclist & crew captain who will be guiding and supporting Shiva during this entire ride. The ride will culminate in Kolkata on February 04, 2023, which is 'World Cancer Day'.



The cycle ride was flagged off from Purvankara Windermere, Pallikarnai, Chennai, in front of a huge gathering by, Prof. D. Viswanathan, Vice Chairman, Sankalp Beautiful World (Former VC of Anna University, Chennai), Ms Neerja Malik, two time Cancer Winner & Global Cancer Counsellor, Dr Santhosh Rajan, Maxillofacial surgeon & Oral cancer consultant, Sankalp Beautiful World, Anilkumar G Kulkarni, Manager, Johnson Electric Pvt Ltd, Mr Sairam Ramaswamy, Mr Bharat Sharma and Ms Ramya Jayaraman Directors of Sankalp Beautiful World.

The journey, after covering Nellore, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Vizag, Brahmapur, Cuttak, Balasore, and Kharagpur will culminate on 4th February 2023 in Kolkata. The cycle ride is spread over eight days, covering a total distance of 1746 km, on an average of 200 km per day.

Embarking on this cycling endeavour for the cause of cancer patients, Shiva Ravi said, "We all need to come together to fight against cancer by creating awareness and sensitising people. Cancer is curable if detected at an early stage and I have known people who have overcome this successfully". He added, "My grandmother died of cancer 19 years back. Unfortunately, it was detected at a very late stage and treatment options was also significantly limited then. She continues to be one of the reasons and motivation to associate with this cause and because of this I joined Sankalp to create awareness and support in a small way." Shiva Ravi, who has completed 200 km, 300 km, 400 km and 600 km Brevet, conducted by Audax Club of Parisen (ACP), has also cycled 1100km from Chennai to Coimbatore and cycled from Chennai to Vizag and back covering distance of 1600 km for Cancer awareness ride in 2022.

Cancer does not mean that life has come to an end. Let us not fear cancer, but let's fear the delay in diagnosing cancer. Making everyone aware of cancer and the various cancer prevention strategies is the first step towards making this world cancer free. Let it be our Sankalp (commitment) to come together and support all those who are fighting this war against cancer and making the World more Beautiful - Dr Arvind Krishnamurthy, Co-Founder, Sankalp Beautiful World ( Professor & Head, Surgical Oncology, Cancer Institute)

In our Sankalp to fight against Cancer, we win some battles, and we lose some. It's life-changing - to say the least. It's our constant endeavour to make life beautiful for our brave warriors and their caregivers when going gets tough for them! Life is short, let it be our Sankalp to root for each other! - Dr Vandana Mahajan, Director, Sankalp Beautiful World (Senior Consultant Onco Radiologist at Apollo Hospitals Chennai)

Speaking on occasion, Ms Sheela Anand, Director, Sankalp Beautiful World, said, "Prevention is better than cure", this phrase is not an old saying, but a GOLD saying. The saying holds very apt for illnesses like Cancer. At Sankalp Beautiful World we always aim in creating a Cancer free beautiful world and truly believe creating awareness is key. This Cyclathon involving youngsters and people from different age groups is one such initiative. An initiative where in it educates us all about the importance of early diagnosis and rooting hopes for the affected.

About Sankalp:

Sankalp Beautiful World was established on 14th December 2015 under the leadership of the former Chief Election Commissioner, the late Shri T. N. Seshan. Sankalp Beautiful World is guided by a team of 21 professionals including doctors and academicians dedicated to the mission of eradicating cancer while alleviating the suffering it causes.

Goutham Chander witnessed the impact of a close colleague's daughter affected by cancer, it ignited in him a passion to establish an entity that would provide hope for the suffering and one day eradicate the cause. The Board of Trustees includes a set of pre-eminent personalities who hold key responsibilities in Government, Healthcare, the Education Industry and Social Work. We believe that we can play a compelling part in the journey of a Cancer Patient.