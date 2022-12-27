Year-Ender 2022: The Must-Try Yoga Trends Of 2022

It was during the 1970s, a period of great interest in spirituality and physical fitness, that yoga became a modern cultural phenomenon because of the fitness and exercise boom. It has become increasingly accepted that yoga has both mental and physical benefits, and it is one of the most popular forms of mental and physical exercise today. Scientific research has legitimized these benefits [1].

The practice of yoga poses will not only help you to eliminate aching, inflamed muscles, but will also improve the flow of blood into your brain, creating a sense of well-being and peace of mind [2].

In the post-pandemic world, where people are working hard to restore their physical and mental health and leave behind the effects of the pandemic, yoga, the ancient practice of connecting mind, body and soul, has never been more relevant [3].

Year-Ender 2022: The Must-Try Yoga Trends Of The Year

Here are 6 must-try yoga trends of 2022. If you haven't tried these out yet, what are you waiting for?

1. Face yoga

By combining the following yoga asanas and mudras, such as the Prana mudra, the Hakini mudra, and the Makara mudra, you can improve your skin health. Yoga asanas such as Shirshasana, Karnapeedasana, Bal Bakasana, and Bakasana, in addition to these poses, can also help you glow through your skin by releasing tension, cleaning your eyes, nose, and other sensory organs, and opening the sinuses.

By reversing blood flow in the body, these postures aid in detoxification and the cleansing of the pores [4].

2. Brain yoga

A person's right and left brains are distinguished by the corpus callosum, which connects the two separate cerebral hemispheres. Though they are similar, brain yoga involves acupressure and breathing that balances the brain's two hemispheres and increases energy levels. Brain yoga was increasingly popular for kids [5].

3. Mindfulness yoga

In Mindfulness Yoga, Buddhist-style mindfulness practices are combined with yoga exercises to provide a form of exercise that is not only meditative but also helpful in reducing stress and anxiety.

In order to cultivate a deeper connection to and understanding of oneself, both mindfulness and yoga aim to quiet the mind. In both cases, you will learn to tune into your breath, observe your physical sensations, and accept reality as it exists at the time.

4. Kundalini yoga

The goal of Kundalini yoga is to activate your Kundalini energy, known as shakti, which is a spiritual energy believed to be located at the base of your spine, through chanting, singing, and breathing exercises [6].

5. Aqua yoga

The concept of aqua yoga is as simple as it sounds and it is a new form of yoga. Asana (poses), pranayama (yoga breathwork), and meditation (floating) are all part of the complete yoga practice and are all based on yoga philosophy. The practice can be done with or without equipment.

6. Aerial yoga

There are many advantages and pleasures of traditional yoga which are also present in aerial yoga, as well as new ones. Combining the arts and athletics, aerial yoga offers a variety of physical and psychological benefits, including increased flexibility, stability, and balance [7].

On A Final Note...

Despite the misconception that yoga is only about physical poses, it encompasses a wide range of contemplative and self-disciplinary practices, including meditation, chanting, mantras, prayers, breath work, ritual, and selfless service, among others. In addition to being a practice you can do every day, yoga is not limited to physical movement.