Ayurvedic herbs and spices play an important part in a holistic approach to health and wellness. Ayurveda is a traditional medicine system from India that focuses on promoting wellness of body, mind, and spirit. The holistic approach combines lifestyle changes, diet, and exercise [1][2].

Here is a list of the top 10 most searched ayurvedic herbs of the year. From diabetes to cold and flu, these Ayurvedic herbs have been used throughout history for a wide variety of ailments.

Year Ender 2022: Most Searched Ayurvedic Herbs In 2022 And Their Uses

1. Cinnamon

The most searched term on Google this year was cinnamon. Cinnamon is used to treat a wide range of health issues, from weight loss to skin problems. Also, cinnamon tea is recommended for diabetics as it can help manage the symptoms.

2. Neem

Traditionally, neem has been used to treat a variety of ailments in India. Grind these leaves and consume them to kill stomach worms, reduce rashes and itches, and apply them externally all over your body.

3. Manjistha

Also known as Indian Madder, there are many health benefits associated with manjistha. Among them are purification of the blood and elimination of waste. Immune system control, detoxification, and detoxification of the body are some of the other benefits [3].

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is considered a cure-all remedy for many diseases. Turmeric contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that boost immunity and help prevent diseases, such as colds and osteoporosis.

5. Fennel

Fennel is not only used as a mouth freshener but it can also solve a wide range of digestive complaints. You can drink fennel water for weight loss, or chew it when you have nausea.

6. Giloy

In addition to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, giloy has also been used to improve immunity and relieve pain from colds and influenza.

7.Tulsi

From eating to applying to the body, Tulsi has been used for a variety of purposes. One of the unique aspects of Tulsi is that the leaves are antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antifungal. In addition to reducing skin problems, all three of these components also increase the body's immunity.

8. Honey

Honey contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. You can mix it with water and take it on an empty stomach in the morning to reduce many skin problems along with weight loss. In addition, if your face is affected by acne, you can apply it to it.

9. Moringa

As far as moringa is concerned, it is reported to be effective in treating diabetes. Additionally, moringa tea is also known to help with weight loss [4].

10. Triphala

Triphala is another extremely popular herb on the Indian subcontinent. It has been used for thousands of years to treat constipation and to promote gut health. It can be taken in its natural state or in a simpler, more palatable form, such as Triphala pills [5].