World Osteoporosis Day: Date, Theme And History

Every year on 20 October World Osteoporosis Day is observed to raise global awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease.
The main aim of World Osteoporosis Day is to make osteoporosis and fracture prevention a global health priority by reaching out to health-care professionals, policy makers, patients and the masses worldwide.
In 2022, the International Osteoporosis Foundation announced the "Step Up For Bone Health" campaign as the theme. In 2019, the global World Osteoporosis Day campaign was "That's Osteoporosis" and it will focus on the emotional visuals and stories of real people living with osteoporosis in all regions of the world.
History Of World Osteoporosis Day
On 20 October 1996, World Osteoporosis Day was launched by the United Kingdom's National Osteoporosis Society and supported by the European Commission.
Since 1997, this day has been organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation. In 1998 and 1999, the World Health Organization was a co-sponsor of World Osteoporosis Day.
On this day, community events and local campaigns are organized by the national osteoporosis patient societies from around the world with activities in over 90 countries.
Earlier themes For World Osteoporosis Day
- 1996: Awareness
- 1997: Awareness
- 1998: Awareness
- 1999: Early Detection
- 2000: Building Bone Health
- 2001: Bone Development in Youth
- 2002: Preventing a First Fracture
- 2003: Quality of Life
- 2004: Osteoporosis in Men
- 2005: Exercise
- 2006: Nutrition
- 2007: Risk Factors
- 2008: Advocate for Policy Change
- 2009: Advocate for Policy Change
- 2010: Signs and Symptoms of Spinal Fractures
- 2011: 3 Steps to Prevention: Calcium, Vitamin D and Exercise
- 2012: Stop at One: Make your First Break your Last
- 2013: Strong Women Make Stronger Women
- 2014: Real Men Build Their Strength from Within
- 2015: Serve Up Bone Strength
- 2016: Love Your Bones - Protect your Future
- 2017: Love Your Bones - Protect your Future.
ALSO READ: Osteoporosis In Men: Risk Factors And Tips To Prevent It