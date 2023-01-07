Woman Orders Biryani Online, Dies After Eating It; Is It Safe To Buy Food Online? Expert Suggestions

A case of another suspected case of food poisoning has been confirmed, in which a 20-year-old woman died after consuming 'Kuzhimanthi' - a biryani dish popular in Kerala. The victim was treated since 31 December following her consumption of 'Kuzhimanthi' bought online from a restaurant called Romansia at Kasaragod.

The state's health minister, Veena George, ordered an investigation into the incident.

Just one week ago, a death was reported in Kottayam, making this the second death in five days. Resmi, a 33-year-old nurse, died on 3 January after consuming Kuzhimanthi and al-faham.

A popular Arabic/Yemeni dish, Kuzhimanthi is made of rice and several spices and served with large pieces of meat. Kuzhimanthi is a combination of the terms mandi and kuzhy, a Malayalam word for the deep pit in which the dish is cooked. The rice in a biryani is usually cooked in a dum, that is, tightly covered and sealed with steam, and then cooked in oil.

This has caused fear in people, raising the question - is it safe to buy food online? Let's take a look.

The 'Kuzhimandi' Pathos In Kerala: Details

During the New Year, the family ordered Kuzhimanthi through an online food delivery service and enjoyed dinner together. Police reported that the deceased consumed Kuzhimanthi delivered by an online food delivery platform on December 31. She and her brother consumed the Kuzhimanthi together [1].

Three of them, excluding the girl's brother, fell ill and sought treatment at a private hospital.

The girl's condition deteriorated after eating, and she was taken to a hospital at Kasaragod. In light of the deterioration of her health condition, she was transferred to a private hospital in Mangaluru on Friday morning [2].

On Saturday morning, she passed away at a hospital in Mangaluru.

Is It Safe to Buy Food Online?

There has been a tremendous increase in the number of Indian consumers ordering food through delivery apps due to convenience. The number was comparatively lower before COVID hit the globe, but it is true that COVID has made ordering food through delivery apps a norm in India [3].

A growing number of food delivery apps have expanded in cities across India, and thousands of restaurants have gone online as a result. However, their rapid growth has also led to concerns over the quality, hygiene, and packaging of food.

Advertisement

As reported by TOI, food delivery companies Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats and Foodpanda began delisting restaurants that lacked licenses from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India last year and had delisted over 10,500 restaurants by December [4].

What Do Experts Say About Buying Food Online?

In response to the rapid growth of online sales, individuals, businesses, and government agencies have faced food safety concerns. In general, the foods available on the internet are safe to eat, but as a consumer, it is important to be aware of the basics of food safety and what to look for when ordering food from the internet [5].

In spite of the fact that it may be difficult to determine whether someone selling food online is complying with proper food safety practices, there are some things to keep in mind before you proceed to the checkout screen.

When buying food online, what should you look for?

Boldsky spoke to Dr Arya Krishna, Trust Doctor at NHS UK, about what a consumer should look out for when ordering food online.

Packaging: Be suspicious if the food smells off, or if it appears fizzy, after opening the package. When the product arrives, examine the package for leaks or swelling. These signs may indicate that the product is contaminated.

Verify the credibility of the vendor: Assess the seller's experience and credibility by looking at their history online.

Check the online reviews: Negative online reviews that raise concerns about the safety or reliability of the product are a red flag. Dr Arya pointed out, "While some reviews found online might be paid advertisements, they are the best way for consumers to assess the credibility of the restaurant."

Food Safety In India

According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), over half a million deaths occur every year due to unsafe food, particularly among children under five. The prevalence of hazardous food practices in Indian households is alarmingly 13.2 percent [6].

In spite of the existence of a monitoring body to ensure food safety, public awareness must prevail. As recently as a few months ago, several Indian states, including Telangana, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh, were in the news for deaths caused by food consumption in public places [7][8].

On A Final Note....

Having been part of the causality due to unsafe food consumption must serve as a lesson to all for maintaining hygienic food practices. Order from restaurants that are hygienic and make sure to double check the reviews on the ordering platforms!