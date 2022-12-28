Why Is It Important To Urinate After Intercourse? How Soon Should You Urinate?

The reason that women's health and hygiene guides recommend peeing after sex is because peeing after sex may help prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs). It is a good idea to always pee after sex and it is especially beneficial for women.

Why Do I Have To Pee After Sex?

When bacteria enter your urinary tract, usually through your urethra, they travel to your bladder, causing UTIs. If you have a vaginal opening, your urethra - the opening where urine is released - is close to your vaginal opening. When you are a penis, your urethra releases both urine and semen, but not simultaneously [1][2].

The act of peeing after sex can be beneficial for flushing bacteria that might have been introduced during intercourse away from the urethra, but it is not a fool-proof method of preventing sex-related UTIs [3].

Should Everyone Pee After Sex?

Not necessarily. For those who have a penis, urinating after sex is not really recommended. That is because the urethra is much longer. This allows bacteria to travel a greater distance before causing a urinary tract infection [4].

There is a strong correlation between peeing after sex and reducing your risk of developing a urinary tract infection. Since the path from your urethra to your bladder is short, bacteria do not need to travel far in order to cause a UTI.

In the case of those who have a vagina but are not susceptible to UTIs, peeing after sex may not be as important - but it wouldn't hurt to do so [5].

How Soon Should You Pee After Sex?

To reap the benefits of UTI prevention, it is ideal to pee within 30 minutes of having sex. The earlier you pee, the better [6].

Can Peeing After Sex Help Prevent STIs?

No. Peeing after sex can help flush out bacteria that can cause UTIs, but it will not prevent you from acquiring a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Peeing after sex is a natural method of flushing out bacteria from the urethra [7].

A STI-related bacteria affects the body in a different way. The bacteria can be absorbed through tiny tears in the mucous membranes, which cannot be affected by peeing.

Advertisement

Using a condom whenever you engage in sexual activity and having regular screenings are the only ways to reduce your risk of contracting an STI.

What Happens If You Don't Pee After Sex?

In any situation, holding your urine for too long, whether after sex or otherwise, can increase your risk of developing an UTI [8].

If you experience recurrent UTIs, schedule an appointment with your doctor so he or she can determine the root cause of the problem.

On A Final Note...

Remember ladies, it is always a good idea to pee after sex, especially for women. Women's urethras are smaller than men's, making bacteria more vulnerable to causing a urinary tract infection. If you pee after sex, you may be able to flush out bacteria from the urethra, which may help prevent urinary tract infections.