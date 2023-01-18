Why Do Men Most Frequently Report Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction refers to the inability to get and keep a strong enough erection for sex (impotence). The occasional erection problem is not always caused for concern. Erectile dysfunction can strain relationships, erode confidence, and cause stress if it continues. Having trouble getting or keeping an erection can also increase your risk of developing heart disease and be a sign of a serious medical condition that needs to be treated.

Men most frequently report erectile dysfunction, or ED, to their doctor when experiencing sexual issues. It is described as having difficulty getting or maintaining an erection strong enough for sex.

Though it's a common presenting complaint, ED that is progressive or that happens routinely with sex should be treated.

Erectile dysfunction can happen:

Most commonly when nerves are damaged or blood flow to the penis is restricted.

With stress or emotional reasons

As a precursor to a more serious condition, such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes-related high blood sugar

Finding the cause(s) of ED will help us treat the problem.



Risk factors are:

Age> 50 High blood sugar (Diabetes)

High blood pressure

Cardiovascular disease

Dyslipidemia

Smoking Drug abuse and excess alcohol intake

Obesity

Sedentary lifestyle

TYPES OF ED ORGANIC



The most frequent cause of ED, particularly in older men, is organic ED, which involves abnormalities in the penile arteries, veins, or both. The most common cause of arterial issues is arteriosclerosis, or the hardening of the arteries, though trauma to the arteries may also be to blame. Being overweight, not exercising, having high cholesterol, having high blood pressure, and smoking are all preventable risk factors for arteriosclerosis that frequently first affect erectile function before moving on to the heart.

1.Vasculogenic

Arteriogenic

Cavernosal

Mixed

2.Neurogenic

3.Anatomic

4.Endocrinologic

5.Medication induced



Psychogenic

The inability to obtain or maintain an erection during sex as a result of psychological factors is known as psychogenic erectile dysfunction. These elements may include anxiety and stress, guilt, depression, low self-esteem, and relationship issues. The cause of about 40% of erectile dysfunction (ED) cases is thought to be psychological.

1. Generalized

2. Situational

ED Treatments

Treatment aims to fix or enhance erectile function and improve circulatory health and quality of life.

Non-invasive treatments are tried first.

Non-invasive treatments of ED work well and are safe. In the United States, phosphodiesterase type-5 inhibitors are typically prescribed as oral medications or pills.

Using Testosterone (when low testosterone is detected in blood testing)

Penile Injections (ICI, intracavernosal Alprostadil)

an intraurethral drug (IU, Alprostadil).

Devices for Vacuum Erection

Penile Implants

Some younger men with a history of severe pelvic trauma may benefit from penile implant surgery to avoid penile artery damage. It is not recommended for older men with hardened arteries to have penile vascular surgery.

Penile implants are most often placed under anaesthesia as surgical management for erectile dysfunction.



Recovery Time after Penile Implants:

Postoperative pain is common and most commonly managed with oral analgesics. Discomfort, bruising and swelling after the surgery lasts for a few weeks.

Men should limit their physical activity during the first month. By eight weeks after surgery, most men begin using their penile implants for sex.

The surgeon will go over how to put air into and take the air out of the implant.

Patients are counselled before having prosthetic surgery because there are risks involved. The effectiveness of other non-surgical treatments may be compromised if a penile prosthesis is removed.