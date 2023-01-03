New Year 2023: What To Do When Your New Year Resolutions Fail?

The failure of New Year's resolutions is due to a variety of reasons. Over 80 per cent of New Year's resolutions fail after just one month [1]. If resolutions get a bad rap, maybe it is because the majority of them are designed to fail - I mean, how do you expect yourself to stop your habits in less than 24 hours and start a new one, right?

It does not make sense to wake up on January 1 and become a whole "new you." Still, we do this every year. New Year's resolutions that fail do not indicate that we lack the necessary skills or knowledge to achieve them.

Perhaps we need to approach the goal, and our measures of success, from a different perspective.

Many New Year's resolutions fail, and knowing the reasons may help you make yours successful. Read on for more information about What To Do When Your Resolutions Fail.

The Reasons Why New Year's Resolutions Fail

In many cases, we set ourselves up for failure by making too many resolutions, as experts point out [2]. It is critical to realize that setting small, short-term goals and taking resolutions one step at a time are the most effective ways to achieve these resolutions.

The following are some of the most common reasons why new year resolutions fail:

1. Setting unrealistic goals: It is more important to determine what you wish to accomplish rather than what you 'should' accomplish. Typically, people either set excessively difficult objectives that become unreachable quickly, or they set relatively easy goals that quickly become uninteresting. If you are unsure whether your resolutions are realistic, it is important to review them [3].

2. Fear: In many cases, people set their goals too high, and once the initial excitement has faded, fear can take over.

3. Lack of precise action: Taking precise and deliberate action is one of the reasons that so many New Year's resolutions fail. Slow and steady habit change might not deliver instant results, but it's a lot more effective than wanting everything, and wanting it NOW!

4. Lack of self confidence: If you have attempted (and failed) to set a New Year's resolution (or several) in the past, it may be difficult for you to believe in yourself. Failure to act can cripple you before you even begin. There is no doubt that is stronger than the voice of doubt that resents personal growth with every fibre of its being [4].

5.When you feel alone, it can be difficult to remain motivated.

6. Despite your best efforts, you do not track your progress.

In these situations where your new year resolutions fail, what can be done? Read below.

What To Do When Your Resolutions Fails?

Here are some tips to keep your New Year's resolutions on track:

You should make your resolutions tangible and achievable . For example, rather than stating that you are going to lose 10 kilos in 2023, you should state that you will go walking every day for two weeks or that you are going to avoid chocolate, ice cream, and soda for two weeks.

. For example, rather than stating that you are going to lose 10 kilos in 2023, you should state that you will go walking every day for two weeks or that you are going to avoid chocolate, ice cream, and soda for two weeks. It is important to focus on the journey rather than on the end result [5]. Instead of fixating on the outcome, bring our awareness to where we are at the moment.

[5]. Instead of fixating on the outcome, bring our awareness to where we are at the moment. In order to be successful, you need to understand how you can best achieve your goals , habits, and resolutions. For instance, some people may need to write down their goals in order to keep track, while others may need to discuss their goals and habits with their friends or family.

, habits, and resolutions. For instance, some people may need to write down their goals in order to keep track, while others may need to discuss their goals and habits with their friends or family. In order to develop habits, it is important that you are patient [6]. It takes anywhere from three days to three weeks to 66 days to form a habit, depending on who you ask. The key to success is consistency. Find a time and a place where you will create a routine for your resolution.

[6]. It takes anywhere from three days to three weeks to 66 days to form a habit, depending on who you ask. The key to success is consistency. Find a time and a place where you will create a routine for your resolution. The key to achieving your resolutions is to obtain the support of others in your group.

in your group. The key to success is setting short-term goals .

. Keep your focus by using positive motivation and small rewards .

and . Consider setting up your phone calendar to provide positive messages or reminders about your goals on a daily basis.

On A Final Note...

In the end, the best way to stay on track is to look inward and show ourselves the gentle, forgiving support we would offer to our friends. When we are trying to accomplish something new, sometimes our biggest challenge may be convincing ourselves that we are capable of it.