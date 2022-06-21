International Yoga Day 2022: What To Do Before And After Yoga Practice

Each year, the 21st of June is observed as International Yoga Day. The day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 and has been observed annually since then. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the date of 21 June in his address to the United Nations in 2014, because it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and holds special significance in many parts of the world.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is Yoga for humanity. On this International Yoga Day, let's take a look at the things to do before and after yoga.

What To Do Before And After Yoga Practice

Focussing on the present moment, or mindfulness, is an essential component of a successful Yoga workout. Prior to and following the workout, it is equally crucial to remain mindful. For optimal results, you should consider food, water, and exercise both prior to and following your yoga practice.

Here is what you should do before and after yoga.

What to do before yoga

1. Eat on time

Yoga should be practised on an empty stomach or light stomach. Avoid heavy meals within three hours of yoga practice; however, a little bit of fruit up to an hour before is okay.

2. Hydrate well

Drink plenty of water during the day leading up to your yoga class, but do not drink too much just before your class. Before exercising your internal organs, it may be uncomfortable and even make you feel nauseous to fill your stomach and bladder [1].

3. Wear comfortable clothes

Ideally, your clothing should be able to stretch without becoming too loose or flowing. Be sure to remove any loose jewellery to avoid discomfort. It is recommended that you wear yoga socks or go barefoot.

4. Bring your own things

A yoga mat, towel, and water bottle are essential for any yoga class. A yoga studio may provide you with a free yoga mat and towel during class. In addition, maintain a water bottle near you so you can take a few sips.

5. Leave your phone

When practising yoga, you must stay present at the moment and be aware of every sensation that arises. Therefore, during yoga practice, you should put your phone on silent.

6. Check your health

Yoga should not be performed in a state of fatigue, hurry, injury, or illness. In addition, your teacher must be aware of high blood pressure, heart conditions, or dizziness. Sometimes, your teacher may modify an asana if it is not suitable for you [2].

What to do after yoga

1. Take rest

After practising yoga, you should rest for 10 minutes in Savasana. As the name suggests, it is a fully conscious pose to remain awake yet fully relaxed [3].

2. Take a shower

Following yoga, allow the body to cool down for 30 minutes before taking a shower. Allow the sweat to dry from the outside, letting your body reach a normal temperature before taking a shower. However, some practitioners believe it is best to take a bath before yoga since it will freshen up the mind and body while simultaneously increasing concentration [4].

3. Hydrate

After practising yoga, you should hydrate and replenish electrolytes by drinking plain or coconut water. Drinking alcohol after practice is discouraged since you have just sweated ounces of water out of your body for at least 60 minutes and are dehydrated.

4. Eat

Eat after a break of 20-30 minutes following yoga practice [5].