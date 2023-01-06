What Is DEXA Test Or Bone Density Test Used In Indian Cricket Team Selection? Know How Its Done

During a meeting on 1 January, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah discussed India's performance in 2022 with Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chief selector Chetan Sharma.

After the meeting, BCCI announced changes to selection criteria, the return of the "Yo-Yo" Test and DEXA test among others. A BCCI statement stated that both criteria will be incorporated into the unique roadmaps of the central pool of players [1].