Benefits Of Turmeric In Winter: Three Ways To Use Turmeric In Winter

A healthy spice, turmeric is touted as the golden spice - and that name is rightfully bestowed upon the spice owing to the numerous health benefits it possesses. Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, anti-fungal and antibacterial properties, all thanks to curcumin - the compound present in turmeric.

Several studies point out that turmeric may be the most effective nutritional supplement in existence, benefitting us not just physically but also mentally [1].

The uses and benefits of turmeric are no news to Indians, as the herb has been used in India for thousands of years as both a spice and medicinal herb. A spice that is used all year around, turmeric has specific benefits according to the seasons and in this article - we will explore the benefits of turmeric in winter, and ways to use turmeric in winter.

Benefits Of Turmeric In Winter

Turmeric contains curcumin, an antioxidant that has antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, as well as acting as a natural immune booster, which is extremely beneficial during the cold months of the year [2].

Advertisement

Restorative properties of this spice include relief from typical winter ailments like sinusitis, stiff joints, indigestion, and colds and coughs. Also, the antibacterial properties of turmeric help eliminate bacterial infections and soothe sore throats [3][4].

Now, let's check how you can make use of the benefits of turmeric in the winter season.

Three Ways To Use Turmeric In Winter

1. Turmeric milk for winter ailments

Turmeric milk or haldi ka doodh is an all-time favourite healthy drink. Incorporating turmeric into your winter diet will keep you warm and healthy. Turmeric has antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties that protect us from a variety of infections, including the common cold, flu and other respiratory infections. In addition, it reduces pain and improves joint function, thereby reducing body aches during the cold season.

How to make turmeric milk:

Ingredients- -½ teaspoon turmeric, 1 cup milk, ½ cup water and 2-3 crushed black peppers.

Directions

1) Boil the milk. If it is already boiled, just make it lukewarm.

2) In an empty glass, add the lukewarm milk.

3) Add the turmeric powder and crushed pepper and mix well.

4) Top it off with water.

5) Drink it at bed time every night.

Note: Remember that the drink should be lukewarm while consuming.

2. Turmeric tea

Turmeric tea is a perfect winter remedy for potential ailments such as cough and cold, as well as for boosting immunity.

How to make turmeric tea:

Ingredients: 1 nub of fresh turmeric (no need to peel), 1 cup water and optional: lemon or orange round, honey.

Directions

1) Prepare the turmeric by slicing it into thin rounds (no wider than 14 inches) and cooking it in a pot with water over high heat.

2) Bringing the mixture to a simmer, reduce the heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer for five minutes.

3) After removing the pot from the heat, carefully pour the mixture through a mesh sieve into a heat-safe liquid measuring cup, or directly into a mug.

4) Serve with a lemon or orange round and/or a light drizzle of honey or maple syrup, if desired.

3. Turmeric oil for winter dandruff

In winter, the cold and dry weather can lead to rough and dry skin and hair, resulting in itchy and flaky dandruff. According to several studies, turmeric can help treat dandruff and promote hair growth.

How to make turmeric oil mix

Ingredients: Turmeric, olive oil, coconut or jojoba oil.

Directions

1) Mix a punch of turmeric with olive, coconut, or jojoba oil.

2) Massage the oil mix onto your scalp.

3) After 10-15 minutes, wash it off with shampoo.