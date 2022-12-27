6 Common Warning Signs Your Feet Can Show About Your Health

Taking a closer look at your feet will reveal a lot about your underlying health conditions, which we normally tend to ignore. In most cases, you can detect diabetes and many nutritional deficiencies by looking at your feet. In just twenty seconds, your feet are capable of diagnosing many diseases [1].

The following symptoms may all reflect some type of disease: foot cramps, loss of toe hairs, wounds, cold feet, changes in toe shape, etc.

Several foot problems and related diseases have been mentioned in this article. If you experience any of these symptoms, please consult your physician to rule out serious health complications. It has been shown that changes in feet may be accompanied by other symptoms as well [2].

For example, in case of diabetes, you may experience soreness and wounds on feet that won't heal and also increased thirst, urination and appetite, etc.

This article will discuss the most common warning signs your feet can show about your health.

What Are The Warning Signs Your Feet Can Show?

1. Feet cramps

Foot pain or cramping is quite common, but in some cases it may indicate malnutrition, nerve issues, or dehydration. Taking calcium, magnesium, and potassium-rich foods can help with this problem. You should also consume ample amounts of water to alleviate the pain, and if the symptoms persist, consult a physician for a proper diagnosis [3].

2. Redness, swelling, and pain in the toes

During the course of gout, uric acid crystals can build up in the toe and cause pain, swelling, and redness. This is caused by high uric acid levels in the blood. However, arthritis and infection can also cause pain [4].

3. Slow healing of feet wounds

Diabetes results in reduced blood flow to the extremities such as the feet, which results in damage and death of cells, referred to as necrosis. Initially, it appears as a wound and does not heal easily, resulting in infectious pus and further complications. If wounds do not heal soon, it is best to consult a physician for diabetes diagnosis and treatment [5].

4. Toe hair loss

A sudden loss of toe hairs may indicate a decreased level of blood circulation, resulting in weak hair and then hair loss. High cholesterol levels can cause vascular diseases, which result in stiffening and narrowing of the blood vessels. Therefore, the heart pumps less blood to the extremities, resulting in toe hair loss and a feeling of not feeling a pulse in the feet.

5. Cold feet

If your thyroid gland is under-active, you will experience cold feet, hair loss, dry skin, and vertigo. In order to determine if this is the case, you must undergo a thyroid functioning test. Cold feet may also indicate poor blood circulation caused by smoking, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

6. Yellow and thick toenails

A yellow and ugly nail can also be accompanied by bad-smelling nails that can turn dark in colour. It is a painless condition, but it may spread to other toenails and fingernails later [6].

Can your feet show signs of heart problems?

Yes. The accumulation of fluid in the body when a person has heart failure can result in swelling in the feet and ankles. The swelling can also occur in other parts of the body, resulting in rapid weight gain [7]. Also, the presence of numbness and pain in the feet can indicate that peripheral artery disease is present [8].

On A Final Note...

You should keep an eye on your feet, even if your symptoms are likely to indicate something benign. Be kind to those hard-working body parts. You may not be aware that they are telling you something important. Please consult a doctor at the earliest possible time if you experience foot, toe or joint pain.