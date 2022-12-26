Holiday Stress: Tips To Keep It Under Control!

Stress can take over any time - it doesn't really wait for the right time or day - and the holidays are not safe either.

There is no question that the holiday season can bring unpleasant surprises, such as stress and depression. And it is no wonder, considering the multitude of demands associated with the season - shopping, cooking, baking, cleaning and entertaining, just to name a few.

The best way to minimize the stress that comes with the holidays is to follow a few practical tips. In fact, you may even find yourself enjoying the holidays more than you anticipated.

Simple Tips And Tricks For Stress Management

What Causes Holiday Stress?

As the holiday season progresses, it becomes increasingly challenging to prepare every meal the best it's been and to wrap every gift in the most aesthetic way.

Finding the time to attend every party or feeling as though you have been invited to too many parties can also cause stress [1].

Along with these, when you incorporate the financial burden, travel, and visiting family, stress can quickly pile up [2].

In addition, the holiday season can be difficult for those who have lost friends or family members. The memory of the loss can make it difficult for these individuals to cope with the stresses of the holiday season [3].

The effects of holiday stress are similar to those of regular day-to-day stress. The symptoms of holiday stress can include anxiety, sadness, headaches, body aches, inability to sleep and irritability.

How To Manage Holiday Stress?

Here are some tips to manage holiday stress:

1. Prepare in advance

First and foremost, make sure you have a plan for what you can attend in person or virtually. If you're hosting the holidays, create a menu to help you stay organized and make grocery shopping more efficient.

2. Make a budget

During the holiday season, it is important to make a budget and stick to it. Spending money on your loved ones is important, but you should also pay your energy bill. Avoid buying gifts that will need to be repaid.

3. Learn to say no

If you have a lot of obligations over the holidays, it is OK to say no to a few or all of them. It will also relieve some stress. Try sharing your to-do list with your family members so that they can help you get everything done and not push everything unto you.

4. Keep healthy habits in place

This one is very important in managing holiday stress. It is common for the holidays to ruin healthy habits. Getting in a short workout each morning will improve your decision-making throughout the day. Encourage your family to participate in activities to get in extra exercise. You should eat healthy snacks like fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the season as well as fill up before dinner parties and celebrations with tempting, but unhealthy food [4].

5. Set up a relaxing environment

If you are feeling under the weather, try turning on some romantic music, lighting some candles, or opening the windows with a bit of sunlight shining in. Studies have shown that listening to music and enjoying the smell of citrus can boost feelings of happiness, and vitamin D is always a win-win scenario.

6. Keep a realistic perspective

Remember, you are only one person, and you can only accomplish so much. Forget about perfection, and enjoy the company around you this holiday season.

7. Enjoy a break

It is also important to remember your own needs and take time out to relax amidst all the holiday stress. Take a nap, go for a short walk, read a book or watch a funny movie. Studies have shown that laughter can relieve physical tension and stress all over the body [5].

On A Final Note...

Listen to your body and mind when it comes to stress. If you feel stressed, ask yourself why you feel the way you feel and consider how you can manage your stress better. Consult your physician if you need further assistance.