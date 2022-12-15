1.58 Crore 10-17-Year-Olds Addicted: Tips For Staying Drug Free

Here are some important points from the survey:

Point 1: According to this survey, alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians. The national population (age 10 to 75) consumes alcohol at a rate of approximately 14.6 per cent. Approximately 16 crore people consume alcohol in the country in absolute numbers.

Point 2: According to the government, 3.1 crore people use cannabis products and approximately 25 lakh are dependent on cannabis, while 2.26 crore people use opioids and approximately 77 lakh require assistance with their opioid use [2].

Point 3: There is a significant increase in alcohol consumption among men (27.3 per cent) compared to women (1.6 percent), with the most prevalent states being Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, and Goa.

Citing the issue of the increasing exposure of teenagers to drugs, the authorities are pushing for effective measures to curb the problem. As a parent or a guardian, here are some tips to help your teen avoid drugs and tips for staying drug free.

Tips For Staying Drug Free

There are several risk factors associated with teenage drug abuse, including the presence of a family history of substance abuse, mental or behavioural health conditions, including depression, anxiety and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), impulse or risk-taking behaviour, a history of traumatic events, such as having been involved in a car accident or being abused, and low self-esteem or feeling rejected by others [3].

The use of drugs may result in addiction, serious impairment, illness and death. There are a number of health risks associated with commonly used drugs, including heart attacks, strokes, seizures, liver failure, long-term damage to the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, impairment of memory, learning, problem-solving, and concentration; the risk of psychosis later in life associated with early and frequent use; and more [4].

It is important to recognise the warning signs of teen drug abuse, including sudden or extreme changes in friendships, eating habits, sleeping patterns, physical appearance, coordination, or school performance. Also, a lack of interest, irresponsible behaviour and poor judgement, breaking rules or withdrawing from the family; the presence of medicine containers, despite the absence of illness; or the presence of drug paraphernalia in your teen's room [5][6].

Here are some science-backed tips for staying drug-free:

As each person is affected by drugs differently, there is no one size fits all treatment. Your treatment program should be tailored to your individual needs. Treatment options range from counselling to hospitalisation depending on the type of drug involved and the severity of your dependence or addiction. They include the following: