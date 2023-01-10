Staying Hydrated Can Help You Live Longer: How?

For many reasons, drinking sufficient amounts of water every day is essential: it regulates body temperature, lubricates joints, prevents infections, delivers nutrients to cells, and ensures that organs function properly. In addition, staying well-hydrated improves sleep quality, cognition, and mood; therefore, it is essential for survival.

The concept that life expectancy is largely determined by genetic factors is incorrect. Genetics play a much smaller role than originally believed. Environmental factors such as diet and lifestyle play a significant role [1].

Meanwhile, a recent study suggests that staying properly hydrated may help you live a healthier life [2].

Read on to know how staying hydrated can help you live longer.

Can Staying Hydrated Can Help You Live Longer?