Soya Chunks For Cholesterol: How Does It Benefit? How Much Soya Can I Consume?

Soy, soya, soya beans -it goes by different names. Soybeans have been a staple of Asian cuisine since forever. They are part of the pea family of vegetables. As a result of their high protein content, and ability to be processed into milk and meat substitutes, soy and soy foods are particularly popular with vegetarians and vegans.

A phytoestrogen-containing substance in soybeans mimics the action of the hormone oestrogen, and has been linked to beneficial health effects as a result.

In addition to reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, coronary heart disease (CHD), some cancers, and improving bone health, soybean-based foods may also improve bone health [1].

What about cholesterol? Can soy chunks lower cholesterol? Let's find out.

In this article, we will investigate whether soybeans may help reduce cholesterol risks. Soya chunks are made from defatted soy flour, which is a by-product of soybean oil extraction.

Is Soy Protein Effective At Lowering Cholesterol Levels?

Researchers have discovered that one protein in soybeans has the potential to reduce cholesterol risk [2]. This positive effect could be due to two proteins found in soy, glycinin and B-conglycinin.

How Do Soybean Proteins Reduce Cholesterol Risk?

Glycinin and B-conglycinin, two proteins found in soybeans, contribute to their cholesterol-lowering abilities. The variety of soybean influences protein composition and peptide release - key to cholesterol level management.

In particular, the protein B-conglycinin is capable of lowering cholesterol levels significantly.

According to the authors, the peptide released by this protein reduced HMGCR expression, triglyceride and esterified cholesterol concentrations, ANGPTL3 release, and MDA production during LDL oxidation - all of which help reduce the bad cholesterol levels [3].

Several soybean varieties inhibit fatty acid synthesis and trigger LDL absorption. This, in theory, may reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease. These results indicate that the consumption of selected soybean varieties may regulate cholesterol and LDL homeostasis and, therefore, promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [4].

Can I Reduce My Cholesterol By Consuming Soya?

In the study, eating 25 grams of soy protein per day (and up to 50 grams daily), over the course of six weeks, reduced LDL levels by about 3% to 4%. The recommended serving size of soy chunks is approximately 15 to 25 grams per day [5].

Advertisement

Who Should Avoid Soy Products?

In addition to digestive upsets, such as constipation and diarrhoea, soy may alter thyroid function in individuals who are deficient in iodine. Current evidence indicates that eating soy foods is safe for breast cancer survivors or those at risk of developing breast cancer [6].

On A Final Note...

There is no doubt that not all soy foods are equal in terms of their nutritional value or health benefits.

Less processed soy food contains more vitamins, minerals, and beneficial compounds than a more processed one. Soy food with more processing contains more salt, sugar, fat, and unnecessary additives and fillers. Soy-based protein powders, mock meats, energy bars, and sweetened soy milks and yoghurt are considered inferior to minimally processed soy foods, such as soybeans, tofu, tempeh, and edamame.

It would be beneficial for those who wish to incorporate soy into their diet to pick minimally processed foods rather than highly processed foods.