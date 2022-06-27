Sore Throat At Night? Foods To Eat And Avoid

When you have a sore throat, you will experience pain, scratchiness, or irritation of the throat, which often worsens when you swallow. The most common cause of a sore throat (pharyngitis) is a viral infection, such as the common cold or the flu. A viral sore throat will resolve on its own.

Your throat has been tender and scratchy over the past few nights - you may even say it is painful. It feels fine during the day, but it becomes painful at night. What causes this? What can be done?

Why Do I Have A Sore Throat At Night?

You may experience throat discomfort at night due to various causes, ranging from talking all day to having a severe infection. These conditions include:

1. Allergies

When you are allergic to something and exposed to it during the day, your body reacts as if it is being attacked. In many cases, the allergens are harmless substances such as pet dander, dust, cigarette smoke, perfumes, etc. However, you might experience a scratchy throat due to these allergens during the evening and night-time hours [1].

2. Postnasal drip

You experience postnasal drip when too much mucus drains from your sinuses into your throat. When this happens, your throat may become scratchy and raw [2].

The other causes of dry throat at night include the following:

Dry indoor air

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Throat muscle strain

Epiglottitis

You should consult your physician if your sore throat persists for longer than two to three days. In addition, if you experience recurring sore throat symptoms such as blood in your saliva or phlegm, trouble swallowing, swelling or pain that interferes with eating, drinking, sleeping, difficulty turning or rotating your head, or difficulty breathing, consult your physician immediately [3].

Foods To Eat With A Sore Throat

Certain foods and beverages may help alleviate the discomfort and prevent further irritation if you have a sore throat [4].

Here are some suggestions for foods to eat with a sore throat.

Warm tea

Honey

Soup

Smoothies (with no sugar)

Oatmeal

Mashed potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Bananas

Yoghurt

Virgin coconut oil

Foods To Avoid With A Sore Throat

You should try to avoid some foods if you have a sore throat [5].

Acidic foods, such as citrus, tomato, alcohol, and dairy, can irritate the throat when it's hurting.

Crunchy foods like potato chips, crackers, and other snacks while you have a sore throat.

Sour, pickled, or brined foods.

Tomato juice and sauces.

Spices.

Alcohol.