Sleep Techniques From All Over The World: What Works And What Doesn’t?

Having adequate sleep is as important as having nutritious food in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Many diseases are caused by poor lifestyle habits, untimely meals, and insufficient exercise.

A lack of adequate sleep may also result in serious health problems. In order for the mind to function properly and the body to remain healthy, individuals need at least six hours of sleep every day.

Sleeping for a few hours seems like the ultimate solution to most of your problems, whether they are physical or mental. However, it is important to distinguish between oversleeping and undersleeping (sleep deprivation) [1][2].

Here's a look at some sleep hacks from around the world to see what works and what doesn't.

World's Best Sleep Hacks: How to Wake Up Feeling More Rested

1. Sweden

Välling: In Sweden, drinking warm porridge containing milk and oats prior to bedtime is a classic trick to help children and adults sleep better. Milk cereal drinks containing ground oats and cow's milk are often given to infants and toddlers because they are nutrient-dense and filling.

Does it work?

Drinking warm milk can help promote better sleep [3].

Elk meat: A popular sleep-inducing food in Sweden is elk meat, which contains 30.2 grams of protein and 0.545 grams of tryptophan, an essential amino acid.

Does it work?

It has been demonstrated that tryptophan supplementation, especially over one gram, can improve sleep quality [4].

2. Japan

Shikibuton tradition: Traditionally, shikibutons are made from natural materials, such as cotton and wool, and are used as a floor mattress. They are not only space-saving, but they may also offer sleep and health benefits.

Does it work?

While little research has been conducted on futon mattresses, such as shikibutons, some believe they provide support for the spine and prevent or alleviate low back pain [5].

3. Guatemala

Worry dolls: The worry doll is a handmade doll made by the highland indigenous people of Guatemala. They are made of wood, wire, or colourful fabric and are dressed in traditional Mayan attire [6]. Children with anxiety are often given these dolls, which they are encouraged to speak to before placing them under their pillows, speaking their worries and fears to the doll.

Does it work?

Despite the lack of scientific proof that the dolls can actually take away your worries, it is believed that naming stressors and symbolically releasing them can assist in processing and coping with difficult feelings.

On A Final Note...

Be it any technique, proper sleep is essential for your overall health. The amount of sleep required by an individual varies from person to person, but studies and health experts consistently emphasize the importance of adults getting six to nine hours of sleep each night in order to avoid the onset of a number of health problems.