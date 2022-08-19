Taking a break is essential, but many people don't use their vacation time from work [1]. Approximately 75 per cent of Indians feel deprived of vacation, which is the highest rate in the world. According to a 2018 report, Indians do not even take vacation days compared to other countries [2].

The following five signs indicate you should take a break from work instead of waiting until you are completely burned out. Walking away, even for a few days, can be difficult, but it is definitely in your best interest in the long run.

To keep stress levels in check, you must take a break from your job, your routine, and the demands of life, whether you plan a vacation, a staycation or just a few days in the comfort of your own home.

5 Signs You Need A Break From Work

1. Feeling nauseous or dreadful when you wake up

You may experience physical symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, aches and pains, and headaches more frequently if you suppress your emotions and pressure them down - especially when you wake up in the morning (especially on workdays). In addition, it is important to note that the mind greatly influences the body. Therefore, chronic stress can seriously impact your physical well-being [3].

2. The quality of your health is deteriorating

You are most likely in need of a much-deserved break when you experience symptoms like insomnia, an increased resting heartbeat, headaches, weight gain or loss, or feeling unwell frequently. They may be insignificant for now, but they can result in more severe health issues in the future [4].

You may be surprised at how much better you feel after getting sufficient sleep, eating a healthy diet, and enjoying the activities that bring you joy. Even if you take one mental day, you will be amazed at how much better you feel.

3. You lack motivation

According to experts, burnout at work and depression share many symptoms, such as feeling physically and emotionally drained, easily irritated by minor problems, misunderstood, and underappreciated. Consequently, you are not only damaging your health, but you are also losing motivation - which is detrimental to your productivity as well [5].

Taking a break can help you refocus, reflect, and recharge your batteries to ensure that you are refreshed and motivated if you are struggling to get out of bed and don't want to do anything work-related.

4. It is difficult for you to remain focused

Is your day at work spent daydreaming, checking in with friends on Facebook, or mindlessly scrolling through Instagram? Then, you must get away from the workplace for a bit if you are not focused on your work. Of course, a lack of focus at work is usual, but when it takes up most of your time at the office, it's time for a break to re-evaluate your goals [6].

5. There is no interaction between you and your colleagues

An average person spends about 47 hours per week at work, which amounts to 109,980 hours over a lifetime. But, of course, this also means you will spend a lot of time with your colleagues [7].

It is common for individuals who are burnt out to stop socializing with this network by abstaining from lunches, meetings, office parties, and retreats [8]. However, having friends at work makes you happier, as the work is more enjoyable, worthwhile, and satisfying when you have friends.

On A Final Note...

Don't be a job martyr. It's not productive or helpful in any way. Take a break when necessary!