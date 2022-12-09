Alarming Yet Subtle Signs That You Are Unhealthy

Do you feel healthy today? Are you active? If you feel stressed or demotivated, it is most likely due to stress or underlying health issues.

One should have a sense of physical, mental, and social well-being, as well as the resources to live a full life in order to be considered healthy.

As we are aware, being diagnosed with a health condition, or being overweight deems one to be "unhealthy." There are other indicators of health that may not necessarily elicit a diagnosis that may only be observed or known by you.

It is interesting to note that our bodies give us warning signs of waning health long before we are struck by potentially life-threatening diseases. Our bodies speak to us in whispers, and if we do not listen, we hear their cries.

So, here are some alarming yet subtle signs that you're unhealthy and that it's time to go to the doctor.

7 Signs That You're Unhealthy

1. You have dark urine

Every morning, you should check your urine. You may be experiencing problems with one of your vital organs if you have dark-coloured urine. It may also indicate that you are dehydrated [1]. The colour of your urine should be pale, straw-coloured, and it should not smell strong at all.

2. Your eye-whites are not white anymore

Yellowing of the whites of your eyes may indicate a problem with your gallbladder, liver, pancreas or bile ducts. Red eyes are also a sign of poor health; they're a sign of lack of sleep, too much strain on the eyes, and broken blood vessels. Eye drops cannot resolve the root cause of some of these health-related issues [2].

3. You are not getting enough sleep

In order to stay healthy, it is important to sleep for eight hours every night. If you oversleep, your body may run out of energy. However, if you lack the sleep your body requires, it may result in health problems.

4. You are constantly feeling extremely tired

Tiredness is a state of being for many, but it may be more than what they attribute to it. There are a number of health-related reasons that you may feel tired, including dehydration, low iron levels, insufficient exercise, and excessive sugar consumption. In the event that you are always tired, you may not be as healthy as you think [3].

Consider checking your diet, physical activity, and hydration status, and discussing any nutritional deficiencies you may have with your physician.

5. Heavy snoring - that disturbs your near ones

Snoring is a problem that should not be ignored at any cost. Snoring is linked to a sleep disorder characterized by obstruction of the airways and can lead to pulmonary hypertension and subsequent heart failure [4].

6. You notice random changes in your skin

Your skin may be acting up because your body is under stress or due to food allergies. Rather than investing in expensive exfoliants and creams to eliminate acne, first, try to identify the health-related cause in order to obtain clearer skin and ultimately improve your health rather than purchasing expensive exfoliants and creams to get rid of breakouts [5].

7. You have irregular periods

One of the most common problems women encounter is irregular periods. Missing periods could be the result of pregnancy or hormonal changes in the body that lead to PCOS [6]. If you are missing periods consecutively, you should consult your physician.

On A Final Note...

Physical weakness and difficulty performing your usual activities indicate the need to visit the physician. It is common for the body to manifest signs such as weight gain, weight loss, fatigue, bloody stools, extremely dark urine, and more when it is unable to take it anymore.

Visit your doctor if you notice any of these unhealthy signs in your body as they are trying to convey something to you.