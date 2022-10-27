Severe Period Pain? 3 Ways To Use Ginger For Immediate Relief From Menstrual Cramps

Getting your periods can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you no longer have to worry about accidental bloodstains, but on the other hand, you must endure 5 to 7 days of mini-hell before you can live carefree again.

Even though there are those few lucky women among us who do not experience much pain or discomfort during their period - the god's favourites - the rest of us have to rely on our painkillers and hot water bags to get through the day.

You are in pain; you are stressed, irritable, confused, and sad for no apparent reason. Yes, it can be extremely annoying and bothersome. However, there are ways you can manage the pain and confusion, although the pain and confusion can be quite frustrating. Among these are using a hot water bag, eating dark chocolate and doing light exercises.

And today, we will explore one such remedy that is easily the best home remedy for period pain - Ginger!

Note: The article talks about menstrual cramps and not dysmenorrhea.

Ginger For Period Pain: Benefits And Ways To Use It

Ginger contains a powerful compound called gingerol, which is well known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can ease menstrual cramps. Natural and readily available, ginger is one of the most effective natural spices for relieving menstrual pain, cramps, and inflammation [1].

Physically weak women tend to experience severe cramps during menstruation because the uterine wall contracts and blood flows. To prevent cramps during this period, keeping the pelvic muscles relaxed is essential [2][3].

In addition to providing much-needed comfort to stressed uterine muscles, ginger also provides freshness and relief from bloating and fatigue, thereby reducing cramps. Meanwhile, ginger can treat menstrual cramps, indigestion, nausea, colds, and coughs [4].

Here is how you can use ginger for period pain.

1. Ginger tea for period pain

Take two small pieces of fresh ginger and then peel them properly.

Crush the ginger.

Add the crushed ginger to a pan containing two glasses of water.

Boil the water containing crushed ginger.

Bring it down to a simmer and then allow it to boil for about 10 minutes.

Strain the ginger and then drink the water in the form of tea.

Drink it twice or thrice a day when you have menstrual cramps.

2. Ginger water for period pain

Take one small piece of fresh ginger.

Add it to a pan with one glass of water.

Boil it for 2-3minutes.

Consume at any time of day or after each meal.

3. Ginger concentrate for period pain

Take two small pieces of fresh ginger, peeled.

Grate it or blend it in a mixer.

Filter the juice, add a little sugar, and consume the mixture in one go.

On A Final Note...

In some women, ginger might cause heavy bleeding. Stop taking ginger if you experience heavy bleeding. Pregnant women should not take more than one gram of ginger extract each day.

If the pain persists for a longer period, it could be due to endometriosis or ovarian cysts [5]. Therefore, in such circumstances, it is better to consult a physician. Also, individuals taking blood-thinning medications should avoid ginger or consult with their doctor before consuming it.