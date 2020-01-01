International Beer Day 2022: 10 Science-backed Hangover Remedies For You

1. Water

Alcohol dehydrates your body due to which you feel awfully lethargic. Drink plenty of water to rehydrate your body to get rid of a hangover. It is a very known and healthy cure for a hangover. As alcohol is a diuretic, it can make you pee often, thereby causing dehydration.



Although dehydration is not considered a main cause of hangovers, it may contribute to symptoms like thirst, headache, fatigue and dry mouth. Drink a glass of water or another non-alcoholic beverage between drinks and to have at least one big glass of water before going to sleep.

2. Lemon Juice

As your body is dehydrated, you need to take as many fluids as you can. Lemon juice is a very healthy cure for a hangover. Simply drinking lemon juice with low sugar will also give you lots of energy and raise your glucose levels.

3. Scrambled Eggs

Eat scrambled eggs to get rid of a hangover. Many people are able to beat their hangover with this formula. If you are not very keen to eat scrambled eggs, you can have boiled or fried eggs also as they also help beat that deliberating pain and uneasiness caused by hangovers.

4. Bananas

When you drink excessively, it affects your body in many ways. Excessive drinking of alcohol reduces potassium in your body which makes you tired and nauseous. Have bananas to solve this problem, as these fruits are rich in potassium and can help prevent a bad hangover from developing the next morning.

5. Ginger tea

Ginger helps you get rid of a headache. It also helps your stomach digest alcohol faster and easily. Simply have two to three cups of ginger tea to get rid of a hangover.

Advertisement Advertisement

6. Yoghurt

Although one may not be convinced with the fact that dairy products can help cure a hangover, studies support it. It helps boost your immune system and reduces the harmful effects of toxins present in alcohol.

7. Coffee

Have one or two cups of coffee (preferably black coffee) to cure your hangover as it is known as a healthy hangover cure. Coffee helps you get rid of a headache and helps the stomach to metabolise alcohol faster. So, sip coffee and fight your hangover.

8. Borage oil

Studies have pointed out that a supplement containing both prickly pear and borage oil, an oil derived from the seeds of starflower has been proven effective in curing terrible hangovers. The study found that it reduced hangover symptoms in 88 per cent of participants.

9. Prickly Pear

According to some studies, prickly pear has been proven beneficial in treating hangovers. It was found that prickly pear extract helped manage the hangover symptoms and cut the risk of hangover severity in half.

10. Get Plenty Of Sleep

Alcohol can cause sleep disturbances and may be associated with decreased sleep quality and duration for some individuals. Studies point out that, while a lack of sleep does not cause a hangover, it can make your hangover worse.

Getting a good night's sleep and allowing your body to recover may help alleviate symptoms and make a hangover more bearable. Also,stop alcohol consumption atleast an hour before sleep, so as to reduce or control the hangover symptoms.

On A Final Note…

With symptoms that include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, and sensitivity to light or sound, hangovers can feel like a heavy price to pay the morning after a night of heavy drinking.

Hangover symptoms are mainly due to dehydration (because of the diuretic effect of alcohol- loss of water and minerals occur), low blood sugar, dilated blood vessels, electrolyte imbalance etc.Follow these aforementioned remedies to avoid a dreadful morning and enjoy your party, worry-free!

The Expert Says...

To avoid recurrence of hangovers, keep track of what you are drinking and stay within the low risk drinking guidelines by not regularly drink more than 14 units of alcohol per week.

If you do choose to drink as much as this it is best to spread your drinking evenly over three or more days and take breaks in between, such as Drink Free Monday or so.

Drink plenty of water or soft drinks in between alcoholic drinks to avoid dehydration. Also, drink plenty of water before hitting the sack and keep more by the bed.