Expert Article: How To Reprogramme Your Subconscious Mind For Entrepreneurial Success While You Sleep

"It all starts with the mindset" - You must have heard this quote from many successful entrepreneurs conveying their stellar entrepreneurial journey. After all, it takes a "winning" mindset to keep going despite the everyday rejections, challenges, and pitfalls of entrepreneurial success and freedom.

Sometimes, temporary defeats may look like the endgame, making you dither from taking the right decisions that may be a game-changer for your business, fearing the risk factor involved. At times when you're going berserk and can't take it anymore, do you wonder if your mind was more capable to help you go through the "win-or-bust" situation?

What if your mind was your most-trusted mentor... guiding you to the most profitable initiatives and decisions? Well, now you can train or "reprogram" your mind, and that too, while you're asleep. Let's find out how you can reprogram your mind for entrepreneurial success.

How your subconscious mind is different from your conscious mind

Your conscious mind makes you aware of your everyday thoughts and feelings. It regulates the ideas, decisions, and conversations you consciously make. According to scientists, your brain uses only 3% of its processing power towards the conscious mind.

On the other hand, your subconscious mind and automatic functions take up the rest 97%, processing information faster and 500,000 times more than the conscious mind. It runs in the background, without your knowledge, affecting all your relationships and professional choices.

The subconscious mind is the owner of your belief systems, repeating patterns, constructive or destructive habits, and positive or negative self-images. Even if your conscious mind has the best plans focused on success, it can't bear fruits if your subconscious mind fails to reciprocate. This is the reason that bridges the gap between the intuition that saved your business and the well-thought decision that resulted to be flaw.

How subconscious programming can help in entrepreneurial success

To survive in the fast-paced business environment, it's essential to revamp strategies and ourselves continually. This can be achieved by programming your subconscious mind.

We all know that about 60% of start-ups fail in the first 3 years. Scaling up in business requires more than time, money, and skills. It requires the right frame of mind and constantly updating our repeating patterns that aren't proving to be helpful for our business.

Reprogramming the subconscious mind can instill attributes of self-confidence, leadership, resilience, passion, and flexibility. It can also help in removing mental blocks that may be acting as a barrier to the attainment of these strategies.

Reprogramming the subconscious mind while sleeping - is it possible?

Our conscious mind rests while we sleep. On the other hand, our subconscious mind is as active as ever. This allows our subconscious mind to function without disrupting the conscious mind. Thus, making sleeping hours the best time to reprogram ourselves for success.

While you're sleeping, your subconscious mind actively processes the data consumed in your waking hours, neglecting irrelevant information and storing what it considers can be used in the future. Thus, it's the best time to embed new habits, thought patterns, and winning mindset in your subconscious.

To embrace a robust entrepreneurial mindset, these processes should be consistently repeated until results show up. The ideal time to continue the process is at least a month. Your subconscious may reject this process at first. With consistency, it will form new habits, patterns, and assertive self-belief.

Top 5 subconscious programming methods for entrepreneurial success while you sleep -

1. Incorporate positive beliefs with affirmation repetition

Affirmations are "winning mantras" or positive statements written and repeated in the present tense personalized to comply with your desired results. Reading these affirmations minutes before bedtime allows your subconscious mind to work on it while you're sleeping.

Your subconscious mind can't differentiate between reality and fiction. It believes and follows everything you repeat with conviction. Repeating an affirmation, "winning mantra" or statement can trick your brain into believing it's true and form habits encompassing entrepreneurial success.

2. Resolve your worries with brain dumping

Most entrepreneurs find it difficult to sleep at night. A lot goes on in an entrepreneur's day, engulfing them in anxiety and stress, and resisting them from sleeping. Brain dumping is a wonderful technique to get rid of your negative thoughts and sleep with a clean slate.

Write down the things that went wrong in the day and are worrying you. Keep on writing until there's nothing left to express. Once done, you will find yourself at ease while simultaneously commanding your subconscious to find solutions for your problems.

3. Unlock the doors to opportunities with meditation

Meditation is a powerful method to unlock your subconscious mind. Not only does it stop the background blabber, but also brings your conscious mind to the present. It also provides relief from stress-induced insomnia and anxiety.

Practicing meditation at bedtime calms you down, makes your subconscious receptive to affirmations, and makes reprogramming efficient and effortless. Entrepreneurs who struggle to sit quietly and meditate can find comfort in guided meditations personalized for their needs.

4. Make your visualizations as real as possible

Our brain works better with images than with words. When we close our eyes and think of the word "car", our mind doesn't show us the three letters "C-A-R", it shows us the image of our most desired car. Visualization is a wonderful reprogramming technique involving positive and inspiring visuals.

Before sleeping, visualize yourself in possession of your goal - it may be the desired revenue, sales, client onboarding, or the attainment of a particular attribute. Immerse your visualization in strong emotions, joy, and gratitude. This technique is useful in redrawing past negative experiences into positive ones. It eliminates past fears and self-deprecating beliefs.

5. Catalyse your reprogramming process with music therapy

Your mind is influenced by words, images, and music. After chanting affirmations (use of words), and visualization (use of images), it's time to constitute music in your reprogramming process.

Music therapy has been proven to calm the nervous system and stress response. It also maximizes our learning capabilities and memory. Affirmation coupled with calming music therapy reaches the subconscious without any interruptions.

Play the music therapy in the background at a comfortably low volume while sleeping. You can either record your own voice repeating affirmations or seek the help of a professional music therapist to benefit from the immediate results of binaural beats.

Disclaimer: The article is solely the views of the author. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article; our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.