Remedies For Ulcer: Can Turmeric And Traditional Chinese Remedy Help Ease The Pain?

A stomach ulcer is a painful sore that lines the stomach of an individual. Peptic ulcers are ulcers which form in the stomach, while duodenal ulcers occur in the intestine, particularly the duodenum.

While there is no concrete evidence that the stress of modern life or a steady diet of fast food causes stomach and small intestine ulcers, they are nonetheless common in our society.

It was traditionally believed that ulcers resulted from stress, a genetic predisposition to excessive stomach acid secretion, and poor lifestyle habits until the mid-1980s. This type of influence was believed to contribute to the build-up of stomach acids that erode the stomach, duodenum, or oesophagus' protective lining.

According to experts, a vitamin-rich diet can help your body heal ulcers. Foods containing antioxidant polyphenols may help your body prevent ulcers and heal them [1].

Turmeric and traditional Chinese remedies may be effective in treating ulcers, particularly those caused by ulcerative colitis, according to a recent study [2].

Ulcerative colitis: Can Turmeric And QingDai Help?

Ulcerative colitis damages the lower digestive tract and can lead to a number of uncomfortable symptoms [3].

An individual suffering from ulcerative colitis can experience numerous symptoms. These can include fatigue, anaemia, stomach cramps, diarrhoea, weight loss, rectal bleeding and pain, loss of appetite, and nausea.

It is also possible that this inflammation may prevent the body from absorbing certain nutrients, resulting in malnutrition, which can be treated with anti-inflammatory medications.

According to the study, an herbal combination of curcumin and QingDai may help induce remission in ulcerative colitis patients.

CurQD For Ulcerative colitis Treatment: What You Need To Know

CurQD is composed of curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, as well as QingDai, a traditional Chinese medicine produced from Indigofera tinctoria. In order to help people achieve remission and to reduce the severity of ulcerative colitis, the study examined using the herbal combination CurQD for treating ulcerative colitis [4].

QingDai is a natural plant compound that has been used to help treat inflammatory conditions, such as ulcerative colitis, for decades. The researchers used QingDai in conjunction with curcumin, which is found in turmeric [5].

As an anti-inflammatory compound, curcumin is also widely used to treat inflammatory conditions [6].

Moreover, CurQD is significantly effective in inducing both clinical and endoscopic responses compared to placebo in the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

In addition, CurQD can be combined with other IBD (irritable bowel syndrome) medications to obtain remission when these medications fail to do so.

On A Final Note...

While the studies have limitations that suggest further research is needed, studies such as these assist in promoting the use of natural plant remedies as a means of treating health conditions.