4 Reasons Why Sleeping With A Fan On May Be Bad For Your Health

Sleep quality affects your mental and physical health, including productivity, emotional balance, heart health, weight, and many other factors.

The environment in which you sleep is among the most important factors contributing to good sleep or promoting better sleep quality. Indeed, the bed, the temperature of the room, and other items in the room significantly impact sleep quality.

We have previously discussed the pros and cons of sleeping with a fan, and today we will concentrate on the cons.

Why Sleeping With A Fan On Is Bad For Your Health

1. Dries out the mouth and nasal passages

Researchers have found that leaving the fan on can lead to dehydration and the drying of the mouth and nasal passages as a result of sweat and moisture evaporating from the body. In a dry climate, these consequences can manifest even more quickly. However, a cup of water generally is sufficient to restore your water balance [1].

2. Causes dry eyes and skin

The air from a fan can dry out your skin and eyes. Soothing eye drops and moisturising your skin may help you avoid these symptoms [2].

3. Worsens allergies

Sleeping with a fan on is not recommended if you have allergies. Researchers have found that the wind can assist in the circulation of allergen particles, increasing your risk of asthma, dry eyes, eye allergies, and hay fever [3][4].

4. Causes muscle cramps

At night, the temperature tends to decrease rapidly. Although exposure to cold can cause muscle cramps, fans can give you concentrated and constant cool air blown directly at you. Conversely, suppose you are experiencing hot nights. In that case, the air blowing from the fan can increase your core temperature, leading to heat-related illnesses, such as nausea and headaches [5].

Ways To Minimise The Cons Of Sleeping With A Fan On

As it is not practical to stop using the fan or switch to an AC, let us explore the ways to minimise its negative effects [6].

Sleep with the windows open.

If it is a pedestal fan, keep it at a distance from you to prevent nasal congestion, headaches, muscle aches, and eye dryness.

Use a rotating fan.

Set a timer so that it turns off an hour or a few hours after bedtime.

Use air filters in the room to reduce the circulation of dust mites, spores, and other allergens, especially if you are prone to allergies.

Use the fan at a minimum speed.

On A Final Note...

Sleeping with a fan on can result in sinus headaches. Dry air can dry up the nasal passages, resulting in an overproduction of mucus. Experts do not always recommend sleeping with a fan on - here; the emphasis is on ALWAYS. Therefore, sleeping with a fan does not always pose a health risk, but it can be harmful, especially during colder months and if you suffer from allergies or respiratory illnesses.