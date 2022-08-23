Pets Should Be Isolated From Monkeypox Patients: WHO

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 19,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in 76 countries, including 18,800 in 70 countries where monkeypox has not previously been reported.

A WHO official said that people infected with monkeypox must isolate their pets after a report showed that the virus had been transmitted from human to dog for the first time in France [1].

Pets And Monkeypox: Everything You Need To Know

A Lancet report published earlier this week described the case of a dog infected with monkeypox possibly acquired from humans.

An outbreak of monkeypox in the United States earlier this year was associated with prairie pet dogs, but no human-to-human transmission was reported. The prairie dogs are herbivorous burrowing ground squirrels, not 'dogs'.

Human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox is a recent development. Still, it is not surprising, according to Dr Rosamund Lewis, WHO Technical Lead on monkeypox [2].

A team reported the latest case from the Sorbonne University in Paris in which two men's Italian greyhound, aged four years old without any previous medical conditions, was confirmed to have monkeypox.

After 12 days of the onset of monkeypox symptoms in the two men, the dog presented with mucocutaneous lesions involving both skin and mucous membranes, including red, tender bumps on the abdomen and anal skin ulcers [3].

The CDC also advises people with monkeypox to avoid contact with animals, including their pets, since infected animals can spread the disease. It is possible for infected individuals to spread the monkeypox virus to animals through close contact, including petting, cuddling, hugging, kissing, and licking, as well as sharing sleeping areas and meals [4].

According to the CDC, pets in close contact with someone with monkeypox symptoms should be kept at home and away from other animals and people for 21 days following the most recent contact.

"Pets should be isolated from their--from the family members who may be infected. So this has been an example of a precautionary approach, precautionary messaging because we didn't have the information that this had ever happened before," WHO experts said [5].

How To Care For Pets If You Have Monkeypox?

As a precaution, wash your hands before and after caring for your healthy pets during home isolation if you have monkeypox. Furthermore, you should wear long sleeves and pants to cover skin rashes, gloves, and a well-fitting mask or respirator while caring for your animals [6].

Please do not put a mask on your pet.

Keep your pet at a distance from you.

Please ensure that your pet does not come into contact with contaminated items in the home, such as clothing, sheets, and towels used by the monkeypox patient.

Do not allow pets or outdoor animals to come in contact with bandages, rashes, or body fluids.

To protect your pet from skin or uncovered rashes, ensure that any food, toys, bedding, or other items you provide during its isolation are not directly in contact with it.

Important!

Please do not surrender, euthanise, or abandon pets due to the possibility of exposure to the monkeypox virus.

You should not wipe or bathe your pet with chemical disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or other products such as hand sanitisers, counter-cleaning wipes, or industrial or surface cleaners.

On A Final Note...

In some cases, it may be necessary to isolate and care for animals exposed to monkeypox in a location other than their home. Immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women, children under the age of eight, or individuals with atopic dermatitis or eczema should not provide care for animals that were in close contact with a monkeypox-infected individual as they may be more likely to suffer from severe outcomes.