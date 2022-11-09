Omega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment

The University of Louvain has made a significant discovery by finding that a well-known Omega-3 fatty acid found in fish can assist cancer tumours in disintegrating from within due to its action. Cancer tumours in acidosis rely on these fatty acids, but they cannot store them properly - thus poisoning themselves [1].

The omega-3 fatty acids found in foods or supplements support maintaining and building a healthy body. They play a crucial role in the structure of every cell wall in the body. You can use these nutrients as an energy source and maintain the functioning of your heart, lungs, blood vessels, and immune system [2].

Omega-3 For Cancer: Major Study Findings

1. A DHA-enriched diet was administered to mice with tumours in the animal trials conducted by the team. As a result, tumour development was significantly slower in the animals compared to conventional diets.

2. It has been demonstrated that tumour cells behave differently depending on the type of fatty acid fed to them. That is, the DHA poisons the cancerous cells.

3. Under normal circumstances, cells store these fatty acids in lipid droplets to prevent oxidation, but in the case of poisoning, the fatty acids are destroyed through a process called ferroptosis (oxidative damage to the cell membrane, leading to cell death).

4. It was discovered, however, that if the tumour cells are overloaded with DHA, they are unable to store it, resulting in them oxidizing and dying.

5. The researchers also discovered that lipid metabolism inhibitors (agents that inhibit a cell's ability to synthesize lipids) could further amplify the process of overwhelming cancer tumour cells since they are crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the cell.

6. The study findings highlight that this could lead to developing effective treatment options for cancer.

7. Furthermore, researchers recommend that the average diet provides 50 to 100 mg of DHA per day, whereas 250 mg of DHA is recommended.

What Are The Other Benefits Of Omega-3?

Among the benefits of omega-3 fats are their ability to prevent heart disease and stroke, control lupus, eczema, and rheumatoid arthritis, and protect the body against cancer. Omega-3 fats are a key family of polyunsaturated fats [3].

EPA and DHA, two essential omega-3 fatty acids, are found primarily in fish, while ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), another omega-3 fatty acid, is found in plant sources, including nuts and seeds [4].

Food Sources Of Omega-3

The most common source of omega-3 is fish, such as the following [5]:

Anchovies

Bluefish

Herring

Mackerel

Marlin

Orange roughy

Salmon

Sardines

Sturgeon

Lake trout

Tuna

Other (vegetarian and vegan) sources of omega-3 are as follows:

Walnuts [6]

Flaxseed and flaxseed oil

Canola oil

Soybean oil

Chia seeds

On A Final Note...

According to cancer registry data, about 800,000 new cancer cases are expected to occur annually in India. The cancer rate in India is one of the highest in the world, according to a report from 2021. One study projected that 1,392,179 Indians would suffer from cancer by 2020 [7][8].

It is possible that the findings of the study may contribute to the development of an effective cancer treatment.