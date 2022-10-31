Nose Picking May Increase Alzheimers And Dementia Risk; Tips To Stop Nose Picking

Over 80 per cent of us pick our noses! Well, maybe even more. While you may think nothing much of this icky habit, the effects go a long way, and boy-o-boy, I did not expect it to be this huge.

Apparently, nose picking could increase your risk for Alzheimer's and dementia, according to a new study [1]. Here's what you should know.

Nose Picking, Dementia And Alzheimer's

There are different reasons why people pick their noses. Dry or wet noses may be itchy. A quick pick may relieve some discomfort. However, experts warn that the risk is the same for everyone, whatever the reason.

Study results showed that bacteria could travel through the olfactory nerve in the nose and into the mouse brain, creating markers indicative of Alzheimer's disease.

According to the study, Chlamydia pneumoniae, a bacterium capable of causing respiratory tract infections like pneumonia, exploits the nerve linking the nasal cavity to the brain as a path to invade the central nervous system. In response, the cells in the brain began depositing amyloid beta protein, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease [2].

Interestingly, the olfactory nerve in the nose, which is exposed directly to the air, offers a short pathway to the brain that bypasses the blood-brain barrier. This makes it a convenient pathway for bacteria and viruses to access the brain [3].

Damage to the nose lining can increase the number of bacteria entering the brain.

In addition to confirming that Chlamydia pneumoniae can go directly into the brain, this study is the first to demonstrate that this pathogen can trigger pathologies resembling Alzheimer's disease in the brain [4].

The study's co-author suggests that people can take some simple steps now to prevent late-onset Alzheimer's disease by taking care of their nose lining.

You should avoid picking your nose or plucking the hairs from your nose. We risk damaging the inside of our nose if we pick and pluck. There is an increased risk of bacteria entering the brain if the nose lining is damaged.

"We need to do this study in humans and confirm whether the same pathway operates similarly. It's research that has been proposed by many people but not yet completed. What we do know is that these same bacteria are present in humans, but we haven't worked out how they get there," said the authors [5].

Advertisement

How To Stop Picking Your Nose: Tips For Everyone

Identifying the cause of a person's picking habits may be the first step towards stopping them. Finding alternatives to your reasons for picking your nose is the key to learning how to stop. The following techniques may be helpful [6][7]:

1. Saline spray: Dry air can lead to dry nasal passages, so spritzing with saline spray can help restore moisture and prevent dry snot and boogers. A humidifier can also increase the moisture level in a room.

2. Saline rinse: Saline nasal washes are a safe and effective method of cleaning nasal passages and sinus cavities.

3. Use a memory device: Make sure you stop picking before it starts. An adhesive bandage is cheap and easy. Bandage the tip of your dominant picking finger. The bandage's awkward shape will remind you not to pick when your finger is near your nose. Keep it on as long as you need to retrain your behaviour.

4. Find a stress-relieving alternative: When you're stressed or anxious, nose-picking might provide a momentary relief. But it's safer for you, your nose, and your anxiety if you find a better stress reliever.

Whenever your anxiety level starts to rise, try listening to soothing music. Inhale slowly and count to 10, then exhale slowly and count to zero. Try a hand-held game or stress ball to keep your hands occupied.

5. Get to the root of nose mucus: If you're picking boogers more than usual, you'll need to figure out what's causing it. Low humidity causes dry sinuses. Smoke, too, and household allergens like dust and dander can irritate the nose.

By identifying the underlying cause, you'll be able to better control your nose's mucus production. In turn, that'll reduce irritation and sensitivity - and booger production - that cause you to dig more.

On A Final Note...

It may be beneficial to stop picking your nose or at least gain control over it. This will ensure that you do not mindlessly wander your finger right into your nose in public.

To stop picking your nose, you must find alternatives to why you do it. These alternatives include using a saline spray, treating the underlying cause of mucus, and essentially stopping yourself from doing so.