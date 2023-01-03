New Year 2023: Resolutions For People With Anxiety

Tis' the season of New Year Resolutions. While the general idea of NY resolutions focus on improving one's health and wellness, not every resolution is same. That is, for person with diabetes, the new year resolutions can vary from that of a parent who has a child with mental health issues.

And in the same way, resolutions for people with anxiety too should vary in comparison.

A new year's resolution that is unrealistic can have a detrimental effect on your mental health.

Having anxiety about everything can make life very difficult. It will also result in you becoming a very unhappy, negative individual who is constantly anticipating bad things to occur [1]. Hey, but it's not your fault!

A new year seems like a good time to begin working on your mental health rather than just being physically healthier. This year, rather than resolving to be healthier physically, why not resolve to be healthier mentally?

Resolutions are, of course, decisions made at the start of each year to make ourselves happier or to become the best versions of ourselves. Unfortunately, most of us give up on a few of our goals when the going gets tough.

Here are some new year resolutions that will help anyone suffering from anxiety.

It may seem overwhelming to reset your New Year's resolutions when you are suffering from anxiety. But don't worry, try to incorporate these New Year's Resolutions For People With Anxiety, at your own pace.

Remember, there is no hurry!

New Year Resolutions For People With Anxiety

1. Feeling anxious? It's okay

Okay, this is the most important one. Mental health issues have a bad stigma, and it's normal to feel ashamed or guilty about your anxiety. Being ashamed or guilty about your anxiety doesn't help - it just makes things worse. Don't make yourself feel bad about it - work on changing it instead.

2. Prioritise yourself

Stop focusing on making others happy rather than thinking about yourself if you're the type of person who is constantly looking out for others instead of thinking about yourself. Making others feel good is important, but you are the most important person in your life [2].

3. Don't be afraid of anxiety

The feeling of embarrassment that comes with being anxious is normal, however it is unnecessary. You can address your anxiety by embracing it rather than hiding it. When you have accepted that you are experiencing anxiety, you can choose how to address it. Practising relaxation techniques such as meditation or deep breathing exercises can reduce anxiety symptoms at the time [3].

4. Talk about it

Accepting and embracing your anxiety will make it easier for you to discuss it with others. Your anxiety needs to be something you can talk to people about. People around you must understand your triggers, your comfort zones, and when you need help. In addition, it will enable you to ask for assistance when needed and may also allow others around you to share their experiences with you.

5. Make sleep a priority

It is really, really important to get enough sleep for people who suffer from anxiety. Sleep deprivation can worsen anxiety symptoms. Also, sometimes anxiety keeps you from getting enough sleep and your anxiety will worsen if you do not get enough sleep [4].

6. Take steps to declutter your home

According to a study, women living in messy homes had higher cortisol levels than those who lived in organised homes [5]. You do not have to immediately transform your house into a room straight out of Pinterest. Instead, create smaller goals that will help you achieve your larger goal of decluttering your home. Begin by decluttering the rooms where you spend the most time.

7. Exercise on a regular basis

Managing anxiety requires physical movement. Exercise is beneficial for combating stressors, navigating emotions, and reducing anxiety [6]. In essence, exercise can be used as an outlet for anxiety. A great New Year's resolution for people with anxiety should be to make physical activity a weekly goal.

8. Take up one challenge

In some cases, anxiety prevents people from achieving their desired goals. You can make a long-term New Year's resolution that involves finding something you can overcome, for example, public speaking or flying. The goal is to pick one thing you are afraid of and strive to overcome it. Take it one step at a time.

9. Invest in therapy

You may consider therapy in 2023 if you are not currently receiving therapy and if your anxiety interferes with your job, habits - your whole life basically [7][8].

On A Final Note...

It takes time and effort to learn how to deal with anxiety. None of the resolutions mentioned above will eliminate your anxiety completely. They will not make you a different person, and they certainly will not make you feel better overnight.

In the long run, they will help, and that is most important. You can work through your anxiety by making these resolutions, as well as feeling happier with your life and yourself.