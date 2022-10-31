Mild COVID Linked To Life-Threatening Blood Clots, Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease; Study

The effects of COVID on the body are numerous, and according to experts, some of these effects may persist throughout a lifetime.

According to a recent study, Covid-19 at any severity level is associated with a higher risk of dangerous blood clots that can form in the veins and travel to the heart, lungs, and other parts of the body, highlighting the pandemic's impact on cardiovascular disease rates [1].

When blood changes from liquid to partially solid, blood clots form, clotting is a normal function of your body that prevents you from bleeding excessively when you get injured. However, blood clots that form in some places and do not dissolve on their own can be potentially dangerous [2].

Blood clots form where they should not have formed are called thromboses. It is also known as a blood clot or thrombus. The clot may remain in place (thrombosis) or move through the body (embolism or thromboembolism). Blood clots that move are especially dangerous. Blood clots can occur in arteries (arterial clots) or veins (venous clots) [3].

Certain individuals are more likely to develop a blood clot due to certain risk factors. Especially in people over 65 years of age, blood clots are more common. In addition, several factors may increase your risk of blood clots, including longer hospital stays, surgeries, and trauma.

Here's what the study findings suggest:

The risk of developing venous thromboembolisms, a type of dangerous clot, was 2.7 times greater among non-hospitalised Covid patients. In comparison, the risk of death was more than ten times greater among those who did not contract the disease.

Initially, the increase in risk was greatest in the first 30 days after the disease began. Still, it could continue to be high for many months.

Patients hospitalised for Covid had a significantly higher risk of venous thromboembolism, 22 times higher risk of heart failure, and 18 times higher risk of stroke than those unaffected. In addition, compared to their uninfected counterparts, they were 118-fold more likely to die.

Study findings confirm that Covid can damage blood vessels and cause life-threatening clots, especially during the early stages of infection [4].

Heart Health And COVID-19

Since its advent, the impact of COVID-19 on organs has been studied by experts [5]. The virus may affect individuals with heart conditions and diseases aggressively, compared to those without heart conditions, according to studies. Therefore, health experts and researchers have stated that people with heart conditions should take extra care to protect themselves from COVID-19 [6].

Those with heart ailments are advised to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes eating a healthy diet containing plenty of fruit and vegetables, regularly exercising indoors, and getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night, strengthening your immune system and protecting you from infections.

On A Final Note...

The increased death risk among non-hospitalised Covid patients underscores the fact that, although many countries appear to have normalised Covid infection, it is not a normal disease.