Mental Health Benefits Of Bringing Your Pets To Work; Are Indian Companies Pet-Friendly Workplaces?

Animals don't just love you unconditionally; they also benefit you psychologically, emotionally and physically. Being a pet parent can provide a sense of purpose and fulfilment and lessen loneliness [1].

Owning a pet can be a lot of work, but research suggests it can also offer health benefits. However, it is important to keep in mind that most studies on the effects of pets on human health are observational, suggesting a link between these two factors rather than a cause-and-effect relationship.

Japan has added itself to the list of countries adopting the take-your-pet-to-work trend that is gaining popularity in the U.S.

Work Stress And Pets: The Mental Health Connection

Employers and employees are becoming aware of the importance of pets and how they spend most of their time alone at home. To improve engagement and satisfaction, many companies are establishing pets as an integral part of the workplace [2].

Bringing pets to work often leads to more productive and engaging employee work experiences. Most workers who participated in a survey regarding pets at work were positive about the practice, indicating that it improved morale, work-life balance, relationships, and work hours for them [3].

1. Reduces stress

Research shows having a pet can help lower blood pressure, reduce stress/anxiety, and improve mood and depressive symptoms. This applies to work as well. Researchers found that employees with the lowest stress levels had their pets at work. In contrast, employees without pets had the highest stress levels [4].

2. Encourages creative thinking

Employees may be forced to remain active during the day when they have a pet at work. Pets will need to go outside during the day. They will also require food or water. A study conducted at Stanford University demonstrated that walking is 60 per cent more effective than sitting. It has been shown that most people eat their lunch at their desks and barely move during breaks. Walking a pet during breaks can enhance creativity [5].

3. Boosts happiness

Pets can create a welcoming workplace atmosphere for new clients, customers, or visitors. Most people are attracted to pets and will respond in a friendlier and more relaxed way. By maintaining a pet-friendly workplace, the company can also demonstrate that it values a relaxed and employee-centric working environment [6].

4. Boosts movement

Sedentary lifestyles are detrimental to health to numerous studies. Pets are a great way to increase activity in the workplace. In addition, pets depend on their owners to take them outside and to provide them with basic needs. These factors require employees to remain physically active during the day, reducing the harmful effects of sitting for extended periods [7].

5. Improves relationships

Having a pet in the office can be a good source of common ground and create a connection between people who may not know each other well or who have been in conflict in the past. Having a pet in the office can break the ice or create a bond that was not expected [8].

6. Office attendance may increase

People who are forced to leave their pets alone for extended periods may be concerned about them, especially if they are ill, new, or have high anxiety levels. As a result, employees may wish to take a day off to be with the pet, leave during the day to check on the pet, or end the day earlier than normal to spend time with the pet [8].

Employees will be less likely to miss work because of pet-related issues when they are permitted to bring their pets to work. They will also be more productive and focused.

Bring Your Pet To Work Culture In India

Most of the time, pets enhance productivity rather than hinder it.

Almost no Indian company allows pets in its offices. Several companies in India say that while their offices provide a good environment and space for employees to have their pets with them, they have logistical problems, such as not having enough space for pets to move around freely because most offices do not have enough space [9][10].

Our society isn't yet sensitive to co-existing with pets. So maybe companies should start by introducing a few days a week or month when employees can bring their pets. It's a great way to warm up colleagues and learn how this policy could be improved.

On A Final Note...

Bringing your pets to the workplace can support work-life balance, reduce stress, and nurture employee productivity. Studies have shown that pets can reduce stress, improve employee morale, and reduce blood pressure and blood pressure within the workplace.

Having pets at work can cause distractions, which can negatively affect productivity. However, when pets diminish productivity at work, it is typically due to overly hyper and interactive pets.