Madagascar Periwinkle And Its Astounding Benefits For Diabetes, High BP, Skin Health And More

The "ever-blooming blossom," or Sadabahar, aka "Madagascar Periwinkle" in English, "Nayantara" in Bengali, "Ushamalari" in Malayalam, and "Sadapushpa" in Hindi, is famous in herbal and modern medicine.

In addition to reducing the risk of developing cancer, it is used to treat many health issues, including diabetes, sore throats, lung congestion, skin infections, and eye irritation.

Availability:

Essentially a native of Madagascar, the plant is now found to be growing all over the world. The flowers come in 2 colours, dark pinkish-purple and milky white. It can be used as: