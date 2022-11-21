Is Your Weight Increasing In The Winter Months? Reasons For Winter Weight Gain

The winter season in India usually begins by the month of December, but in recent years, from the month of November, there's been a huge drop in the temperature. And along with this drop in temperature comes flaky skin, dry hair, runny nose and even winter weight gain.

What Is Winter Weight Gain?

Weight gain during the winter months is usually a result of factors such as a lower level of activity and excessive consumption of calories. While small fluctuations in weight are not a cause for concern, gaining a substantial amount during the winter months can negatively impact certain aspects of your health and quality of life [1][2].

What Causes Winter Weight Gain?

Reason 1: Increased intake of calories

According to researchers, winter weight gain is primarily due to the increased consumption of calories during the holiday season. This may be due to larger portions and greater consumption of high-calorie foods and beverages, such as sweets and high-fat foods. India may not have the same holiday season as Western countries, but we will have Christmas parties and New Year celebrations where we consume more than we are accustomed to [3][4].

Reason 2: A change in physical activity

As the winter months approach, many people are less active. As a result, fewer calories are burned daily, which can result in weight gain. During the holidays, more social obligations, shorter days, and a change in the weather may contribute to less time for physical activity [5].

Reason 3: SAD (seasonal affective disorder)

SAD is a type of depression that usually occurs during the winter months. It can range from mild to severe and can have a significant impact on quality of life. There is evidence that SAD is primarily caused by changes in hormones and neurotransmitters (chemical messengers in your body) as a result of the loss of daylight. In addition, it is believed that changes in sleep patterns can also lead to increased appetite and increased cravings for sugary and carbohydrate-rich foods in the winter months, increasing weight gain [6].

Is Winter Weight Gain A Serious Health Concern?

Not really. However, winter weight gain can accumulate over time and result in significant weight gain. While gaining a few pounds will not adversely affect your health and is not a cause for concern, consistent weight gain, even a few pounds each year, can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes [7][8].

As a result, it is extremely important to maintain a healthy or moderate body weight throughout the year.

On A Final Note...

Make sure to follow a healthy eating pattern year-round, eat mostly whole, nutrient-dense foods, reduce added sugar, and