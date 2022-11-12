Irregular Menstrual Cycles Linked With Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), Study

A study published in JAMA Network Open found that irregular and long menstrual cycles are associated with an increased risk of incident CVD events, particularly CHD (Congenital Heart Defects). In addition, the study found that women with irregular and long menstrual cycles had an increased CVD risk with age [1].

Long, Irregular Periods And Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD): Important Points

According to the study, women who experience continuing irregular and long menstrual cycles are more likely to develop CVD risk as they age.

Researchers believe that polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can contribute to this risk in women with irregular or long menstrual cycles.

Women with irregular and long menstrual cycles have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) throughout their reproductive lifespan.

Compared with women reporting regular cycles, women reporting irregular cycles had a higher mean BMI. They were more likely to have hypercholesterolemia and chronic hypertension at baseline.

Further, the researchers found that only a small proportion of the relationship between cycle characteristics and CVD risk was caused by hypercholesterolemia, chronic hypertension, and type 2 diabetes.

According to the findings, irregularities in menstrual cycles may serve as a useful indicator for identifying women who are more likely to develop CVD events later in life.

What Causes Irregular Menstrual Cycle?

There are many causes of abnormal periods, and they are as follows [2][3]:

Factors such as stress, diet, exercise routine changes, travel, illness, or other disruptions in daily routines can affect a woman's menstrual cycle [4].

Medical conditions such as bleeding disorders, an underactive or overactive thyroid gland, or disorders of the pituitary gland affect the balance of hormones [5].

Pregnancy complications, such as miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy (the fertilized egg is implanted outside the uterus, such as in the fallopian tube) [6].

Birth control pills.

Uterine polyps or fibroids

Endometriosis

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Premature ovarian insufficiency

Uterine cancer or cervical cancer.

Medications, such as steroids or anticoagulant drugs (blood thinners).

On A Final Note...

In general, a menstrual cycle lasts about 28 days; however, it can be shorter or longer than this. A number of factors may contribute to menstrual irregularities, including pregnancy, hormone imbalance, infection, disease, trauma, as well as certain medications. The underlying cause determines the treatment of abnormal menstruation.

It is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising moderately and eating nutritious foods. If you wish to lose weight, please do so gradually rather than using diets that drastically restrict your food and calorie intake.