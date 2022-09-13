Importance Of Wearing Seat Belt In A Car: 5 Reason Why You Should Always Wear A Seat Belt While On The Road

As far as road safety is concerned, India holds the record for the worst in the world. India accounts for 11 per cent of the world's accident-related deaths, given the number of accidents that occur every day.

Even though seat belts were made mandatory equipment in vehicles in the late 1960s, no seat belt laws required drivers and passengers to wear them. It was not until the late 1980s and 1990s that those laws came into effect [1].

Wearing a seat belt should become a natural driving habit for every driver across the globe. However, there are still some people who do not understand the benefits of wearing a seat belt. As a result, they're putting themselves in greater danger since the vehicle's safety systems won't protect them.

Let's talk about the importance of wearing a seatbelt, whether in the passenger or driver's seat.

Importance Of Wearing Seat Belt

1. Puts you in a secure position

In the event of a skid or spin, your seat belt will position you in the best position to take evasive action. The risk of a driver losing control of his or her vehicle and being involved in a collision increases when he or she does not buckle up [2].

2. Adapts your body to the vehicle's speed

If you are not buckled up, your body will continue to move at the same speed as your vehicle after the impact. If you are not buckled up, you may hit the steering wheel, dashboard, or side window. As you are secured to your seat with a seat belt, your body will also slow down if your vehicle suddenly stops [3].

3. Eliminates the risk of ejection

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, fatalities are more likely to occur in accidents where someone is thrown from the vehicle. A seat belt will keep you inside your vehicle and increase your chances of surviving a collision.

4. Ensures that impact force is distributed

By wearing a lap and shoulder belt, you will be able to distribute the impact of the force over the strongest areas of your body. As a result, you are less likely to sustain an injury from this than from a concentrated impact on your head, chest, or abdomen if you are not restrained [4].

5. Ensures the protection of your brain and spine

You may suffer a brain injury when you hit your head in a crash. However, there is also a risk to your spine. The effects of even a minor injury to the spinal cord can be devastating. An axonal (related to the nerves) injury can range in severity from a minor concussion to a potentially fatal coup-countercoup injury [5].

On A Final Note...

In India, traffic collisions are a major cause of deaths, injuries, and property damage. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 report, there were 1,55,622 fatalities, the highest number since 2014, out of which two-wheelers caused 69,240.

A common misconception among drivers is that airbags and lane departure warnings have rendered seat belts obsolete. Airbags, however, are designed to function with seat belts and are not a substitute. For maximum protection, you should combine the use of seat belts with the other features of your vehicle.