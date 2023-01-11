Hypertension: Is It Risky To Drink Black Coffee? What Is The Safe Amount?

An adult's blood pressure is measured by the force exerted by the blood against the blood vessels. The normal blood pressure for an adult is 120/80 mmHg, and any deviation from this is considered unhealthy. Hypotension occurs when your blood pressure decreases, whereas hypertension occurs when your blood pressure rises to unhealthy levels [1].

The condition occurs when your blood pressure rises to unhealthy levels, and is a common health problem. There are typically no symptoms associated with hypertension, but it usually develops over a number of years.

Hypertension, however, can cause damage to your blood vessels and organs, especially the brain, heart, eyes, and kidneys, even in the absence of any symptoms.

Those with high blood pressure can benefit from a diet that minimizes added salts and sugars and restricts the consumption of red meat, processed foods, saturated fats, and alcohol.

Accordingly, a recent study found that excessive coffee consumption is associated with an increased mortality rate in people with severe hypertension [2].

People's blood pressure and caffeine's effect:

Optimal and normal blood pressure (less than 130 over less than 85)

High-normal blood pressure (130-139 over 85-89)

Grade 1 hypertension (140-159 over 90-99)

Grade 2 hypertension (160-179 over 100-109)

Grade 3 hypertension (180 and higher over 110 and higher)

Risk of cardiovascular disease:

Based on the results of the study, people with grade 2 and 3 hypertension who consumed two or more cups of coffee per day had double the risk of cardiovascular-related death compared to those without coffee consumption [3].

As a result of these findings, it could be concluded that people with severe high blood pressure should refrain from drinking excessive amounts of coffee.

Doubled mortality risk:

It appears from the study that heavy coffee consumption can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease mortality among people with severe hypertension, thereby increasing their mortality risk [4].

How Much Coffee Is Too Much Coffee For People With Hypertension?

Drinking one cup of coffee did not increase the risk for anyone across any category of blood pressure, according to the study findings.

The study noted that 2 or more cups of coffee per day may double mortality rates in individuals with severe hypertension. It was also noted that a cup of coffee is 8 ounces - and that anything above that may compromise the health of individuals with severe hypertension [5].

On A Final Note...

Having a healthy lifestyle can help prevent high blood pressure. This includes eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing alcohol consumption, not smoking, and managing stress.