How To Manage Ovulation Pain? Should I Worry About Ovulation Pain?

After spending a week with the periods turmoil, here comes the ovulation pain.

The term ovulation pain describes pelvic discomfort experienced by some women during ovulation, the period of the menstrual cycle when an egg is released by the ovary. The process of ovulation occurs about 14 days before your period, which occurs halfway between your periods [1].

In some women, ovulation can cause one-sided lower abdominal pain.

This pain is also known as "mittelschmerz," which is derived from the words "middle" and "pain" in German [2].

Before we get into the tips to manage ovulation pain, let's take a look a deeper look into what ovulation pain is and who gets it.

Ovulation Pain: What Causes It?

Mittelschmerz can occur as a result of the egg enlarging in the ovary just before ovulation. As it grow, follicular fluid surrounds it. During ovulation, the ovary releases the egg, follicular fluid, and blood [3].

It is also possible that the pain is caused by a ruptured follicle. The egg bursts from the follicle when it is ready. The burst can cause some bleeding. The blood and fluid from the ruptured follicle may cause irritation to the abdominal lining (peritoneum). It is a normal part of the menstrual cycle to experience this.

In What Part Of The Body Does Ovulation Pain Occur?

Typically, you feel the pain in your lower abdomen and pelvis, either on one side or in the middle. Depending on which ovary is releasing the egg, you may feel the pain (for most women, each ovary releases an egg every other month.) So if the ovary on the right side is releasing the egg, that's where you'll feel it. The pain can switch sides from one cycle to the next for some people [4].

Who Gets Ovulation Pain?

Many women do not experience pain at ovulation. Others experience mid-cycle pain every month. They are able to tell that they are ovulating by the pain.

Is Ovulation Pain Common?

It is estimated that more than 40 per cent of women who ovulate during their reproductive years experience Mittelschmerz on at least one occasion [5].

How To Manage Ovulation Pain?

The discomfort you experience during ovulation is likely to be normal if you have visited your doctor and ruled out any underlying health conditions.

You can ease the discomfort of mid-cycle pain by doing the following [6]:

Several over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers are available, including ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin, Midol) and naproxen (Aleve, Naprosyn).

To prevent ovulation, consult your doctor about birth control pills.

You can try paracetamol for easing the pain.

To treat the affected area, apply a heating pad.

Take a warm bath to relax.

Should I Worry About Ovulation Pain?

In general, ovulation pain is not a cause for concern. However, if the pain is severe, you should consult your healthcare provider. In addition to endometriosis and scar tissue from caesarean sections (C-sections), it could also be a sign of an ectopic pregnancy, ovarian cysts, and appendicitis.