How To Improve Your Digestion Naturally?

A person's digestive system is responsible for breaking down food into nutrients for energy, growth, and cell repair. Food and drink must be broken down into smaller molecules of nutrients before they are absorbed by the blood and carried to the cells of the body.

The Importance Of A Healthy Digestive System

Upon entering the body, food passes through the oesophagus and stomach, where digestion begins. During this process, the small intestine breaks down the food to absorb nutrients and releases them into the bloodstream.

The remaining food becomes liquid and moves to your large intestine, where it is absorbed by the wall. Undigested food is excreted by the large intestine while the water is absorbed by the wall [1].

You will experience a host of discomforting symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, indigestion, and more without good digestive health. The digestive system plays a crucial role in your overall health as it delivers nutrients to your body [2]. Moreover, you may also receive insufficient nutrition from your food, which can negatively impact your health and well-being. Therefore, digestive health is crucial.

How To Improve Your Digestive System Naturally?

The digestive system determines what nutrients your body receives from your food, so it is vital that you handle it carefully. If your digestive system does not function properly, your body will not be able to absorb these nutrients [3].

The digestive system can fail and cause certain problems, such as constipation, diarrhoea, acidity, headaches, flatulence, low energy levels, etc.

With age, the digestive system tends to become weaker. It is actually recommended that we change our diet and lifestyle habits once every 10 years in order to suit the changes in our body that result from ageing [4][5]. It is more common for us to eat unhealthy foods, keep up with unhealthy habits such as smoking, and lead a stressful life. Each of these factors adversely affects your digestive system.

Now, let us discuss how to improve your digestive system in a natural way.

Ways To Improve Your Digestive System Naturally

1. Add fibre to the diet

It is important to remember that if you consume enough fibre in your diet, your digestive system will function smoothly. Whole grains, fruits, and vegetables should be included in your diet.

2. Listen to your body's signals

There are various ways in which the body communicates with you. When you are preparing food, if your body signals you to stop, wash your hands. When you are hungry, your body is asking you to eat food. Do not put off eating. Eat at the right time and consume a limited amount of food [6].

3. Follow the 80:20 rule

A meal does not mean you must fill your belly to the brim. Try filling 80 per cent of your belly and leaving 20 per cent empty. This will naturally improve your digestion [7].

4. Avoid fatty foods

If you consume too much fat, your digestive system will slow down. You should reduce your intake of fats, but do not entirely avoid them since your body requires fat as well, but in smaller amounts.

5. Add fermented dairy

In addition to curd and buttermilk, fermented milk has been found to have a beneficial effect on the digestive system. However, if you are lactose intolerant, you should consult a physician [8].

6. The timing

You should be aware that studies have shown that people who eat on time have better digestive health. Despite your busy schedule, try to eat your meal on time as your digestive system does not like to wait for too long.

7. Hydration

The water that you drink plays a significant role in the process of digestion. Make sure that you drink enough water so that your system does not become dehydrated.

8. Get moving

Start exercising every day to improve your digestive system. Research shows that the more you move, the better your digestive system will perform.

9. Don't let stress control you

Your digestive system is adversely affected by stress. If you wish to enhance your digestion, take steps to reduce your stress levels over time. One effective way to do this is to exercise regularly.

10. Make some sacrifices

There are certain habits you enjoy that could be harmful to your digestive system. If you can do a favour to it, you should consider quitting coffee, cigarettes, and beer.

On A Final Note...

Digestion symptoms may be improved with simple diet and lifestyle changes. The first step to good digestion is eating a whole-foods diet rich in fiber, healthy fats and nutrients. Mindful eating, stress reduction, and exercise can also help. Additionally, avoiding smoking, drinking alcohol, and late-night eating may relieve symptoms.