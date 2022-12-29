New Year 2023: How To Cure A Hangover Headache? Tips And Tricks

Headaches are no fun - and when it is because of a hangover? Oh, so unpleasant.

I have to be honest with you guys here. Despite the fact that limiting your alcohol consumption in one sitting is the best way to avoid a hangover headache, we have also included some tips to reduce your chances of having a headache, as well as ways to ease your pain if you have already experienced one.

Yes, it is New Year's, and being sober at the beginning of a new year does not sound too fun, does it?

That's okay then, because we have listed some of the best ways to cure a hangover headache.

Take a look at this. However, before you do so,

10 Science-backed Hangover Remedies For You

What Causes A Hangover Headache?

When you consume alcohol, your stomach absorbs about 20 per cent of the ethanol, while your small intestine absorbs the rest. Once ethanol enters the bloodstream, it travels throughout your body, including the brain [1].

Due to its diuretic properties, ethanol can also dehydrate you quickly, and a headache is just one of the symptoms of dehydration.

How To Cure A Hangover Headache?

1. Vitamin B6

Alcohol decreases your levels of B vitamins, which makes it difficult for your body to metabolise and eliminate alcohol. By taking a dietary supplement or loading up on extra B6, you can ensure your body gets rid of alcohol quickly. By taking B6, whether you take it before or after drinking, you may reduce your risk of a hangover headache [2].

The best sources of vitamin B6 are fish, beef liver and other organ meats, potatoes, and fruit (other than citrus).

2. Sports drinks

You must stay hydrated when you drink alcohol. Alcohol dehydrates you and drains your body of electrolytes. Consumption of a beverage that contains additional electrolytes can aid in the restoration of electrolyte balance and help keep you hydrated at the same time [3].

According to studies, sports drinks like Gatorade may be more effective for quick hydration after intense exercise than regular water.

Drink in moderation. Some drinks can contain as much as 36 grams of sugar in a 20-ounce serving, which can worsen your hangover symptoms.

3. N-acetyl-cysteine

The amino acid N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a natural amino acid that helps your body fight the toxic effects of acetaldehyde. Acetaldehyde is a chemical compound that is associated with a number of hangover symptoms, including headaches [4].

Glutathione is a naturally occurring antioxidant that protects the liver from cell damage caused by acetaldehyde.

Note: Talk to your doctor before trying NACs.

4. Get some food into your system

As your head throbs away to Zion, eating may not sound very appetizing, but experts indicate that eating helps balance your blood sugar levels. In the event of a hangover headache, bananas, watermelons, meaty sandwiches, salmon, chicken noodle soup, etc., are all good choices [5].

5. Light exercise

When you drink, exercising the next day is not advisable - but ain't nobody got time for that, do we? Light exercise, however, can help your body speed up its metabolic processes, eliminating alcohol and related toxins more quickly. As your body is already battling the effects of dehydration while you are hungover, it is imperative that you remain hydrated [6].

Can You Prevent Hangover Headache?

Preventing a hangover headache is better than curing it. Here are some suggestions for preventing a hangover headache [7][8]: