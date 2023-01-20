Home Remedies For Removing Phlegm: 4 Tried And Tested Methods!

When you are sick, you develop a thick, sticky substance known as phlegm in your back of your throat. Despite being healthy, mucous forms a protective lining in some body parts. It keeps these areas from drying out and protects them from invading invaders, such as bacteria and viruses.

The accumulation of excess mucous in the body caused by infections, allergies, and smoking can result in the formation of phlegm.

The mucous, which is sticky, can trap dust, allergens, and viruses. When you're healthy, your mucous is thin and less noticeable, but when you're sick or exposed to too many particles, the mucus can thicken and become more noticeable.

How To Get Rid Of Phlegm: Home Remedies

Here are 4 tried and tested methods to get rid of phlegm:

1. Ginger syrup with cinnamon

The combination of ginger and cinnamon has a drying effect on the respiratory tract lining, making it an excellent natural expectorant [1].

Ingredients

1 cinnamon stick or 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

1 teacup of peeled ginger root, sliced

85 g of brown sugar

100 ml of water

Directions

Bring the water and sugar to a boil, stirring constantly until the sugar has completely dissolved.

Turn off the stove, add the ginger and cinnamon, and stir well.

In a clean, dry glass jar, store the syrup.

Three times a day, take one teaspoon of this ginger syrup.

2. Palm sugar, tulsi, ginger and pepper

As a result of Tulsi's ability to boost the production of antibodies, it prevents the onset of infections. As well as easing the airways, palm sugar soothes the phlegm and itchy coughs when combined with pepper and ginger. It also works wonders when combined with pepper and ginger [2].

Ingredients

Palm sugar

10-12 tulsi leaves

Pepper powder, per taste

1 teacup of peeled ginger root, sliced

Directions

Boil water in a pan and add pepper and ginger to it.

Add the tulsi and palm sugar.

Bring to a boil.

Strain and drink hot.

3. Eucalyptus vapour inhalation

To relieve nasal congestion, inhaling vapour infused with eucalyptus is a great method of treating coughing and phlegm. It contains expectorant and antiseptic properties [3].

Inhaling eucalyptus oil may worsen symptoms for some people. If you notice that your symptoms worsen with inhalation, discontinue use immediately.

Ingredients

5 drops of eucalyptus essential oil

1 liter (about 4 cups) of boiling water

Directions

Add the eucalyptus essential oil to the boiling water in a bowl.

Put a towel over your head and inhale the vapour.

For 10 minutes, lean your head toward the bowl and inhale deeply.

Repeat this procedure two to three times a day.

Alternatively, you may use fresh eucalyptus leaves soaked in boiling water if you do not have this essential oil.

4. Peppermint tea

A cup of peppermint tea contains menthol, an essential oil that can alleviate symptoms such as coughing, phlegm, runny noses, stuffy noses, headaches, and other cold-related symptoms [4].

There are also antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties in peppermint tea that contribute to the body's ability to fight a cold and recover more quickly.

Ingredients

6 leaves of chopped mint leaves

150 mL (5 oz) of boiling water

Directions

In a teacup, combine the mint and boiling water and allow it to soak for five to ten minutes.

After straining, add honey if desired.

Take 3 to 4 cups per day.

On A Final Note...

There are several causes of phlegm, including pneumonia, mild infections, tuberculosis, lung cancer, bronchiectasis, and bronchitis. If you experience pain, excessive discomfort, and a temperature, consult a doctor.