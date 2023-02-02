Valentine’s Day: Effects Of A Breakup On Your Body

Breakups are hard! The end of a relationship can be difficult to deal with. Be it a mutual one or a sudden unexpected one, we have all been on the receiving end of a breakup.

Some breakups may feel as if they are straight out of a moody-tragedy film, with you not even realising what is going on around you.

Of course, not every breakup should feel like this, but some do, and that is okay.

Do not allow anyone to minimise the pain you are experiencing following a breakup. After all, you are the one going through it, and you are the only one who knows what you are experiencing, both emotionally as well as physically.

Breakups can have the following effects on your health, regardless of your gender, caste and creed.

Take a closer look at the effects of a breakup on your body.

How Does Heartbreak Affect Your Health?

The pain associated with a breakup is not limited to the mind, but it can also affect your physical health [1].

When in love, the brain is flooded with happy hormones, dopamine and oxytocin, which produce blissful feelings. When you love someone, your supply of feel-good hormones is reduced and your body releases stress hormones including cortisol and epinephrine.

During times of long-term distress, such as a broken heart, stress hormones accumulate and cause problems [2].

Here are the effects of a breakup on your health:

The brain produces too much cortisol, which causes muscles to tense up in preparation for fighting or fleeing. However, the muscles are not given the opportunity to expend their energy in a physical way without a real need for it. Muscles swell, causing headaches, a stiff neck, and a squeezing sensation your chest [2].

and a [2]. The hormone cortisol redirects blood away from the digestive system in order to provide an adequate blood supply to the muscles. This may result in stomach problems, such as cramps, diarrhoea and loss of appetite [3].

During the break-up period, stress hormones can play havoc with the immune system, making one more susceptible to illnesses and bugs. Hence the common ' break-up cold ' [4].

' [4]. There is a steady release of cortisol, which may result in insomnia and interfere with one's ability to make informed decisions - hence, all the stupid decisons you make in that period!

and interfere with one's - hence, all the stupid decisons you make in that period! The area of your brain responsible for cravings and addiction is activated during breakups. It is hard to function after losing a relationship because it is difficult to get your ex out of your head. This is a type of withdrawal, which will pass as any addiction will [5][6].

What Is Broken Heart Syndrome?

A condition known as broken heart syndrome is usually triggered by stressful situations and extreme emotions. It can also be triggered by a serious physical illness or surgery. Broken heart syndrome is typically a temporary condition.

However, some people may continue to feel unwell after their hearts have been repaired.

Despite the fact that broken heart syndrome may feel like a heart attack, such as chest pains and shortness of breath, it is not caused by blocked arteries, but by going through a stressful experience emotionally [7].

Is broken heart syndrome solely caused by a breakup? No. But can a breakup cause broken heart syndrome? Yes, it can.

On A Final Note...

There is no doubt that breakups are stressful, both on your mental health as well as on your physical health. Grieve as much/as long as you wish, but make sure that you help yourself to get over the slump and begin anew.

Remember that overcoming a breakup is as much a physical process as an emotional one. It will get easier. Keep going.