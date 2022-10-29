Eating Your Meals With Family And Friends Can Benefit Mental Health, Study

If you are someone who prefers having their meals all by yourself- a recent study may just change your mind. According to a recent study, sharing regular meals with family and friends can significantly impact mental health and well-being. Sharing meals with others could be one way to manage stress and improve mental health.

In the survey, 91 per cent of respondents reported feeling less stressed when they shared meals with their families [1].

It has also been demonstrated that sharing meals with family, friends, or neighbours can boost self-esteem and improve social connections, especially for children.

Approximately 70 per cent of respondents to the survey reported that they would feel less stressed at work if they had more time to take a break and share a meal with colleagues.

How Does Sharing Meals With Friends And Family Benefit Mental Health?

1. Releases positive emotions

Our brains receive the message when we are safe and happy, and our bodies are flooded with positive hormones and emotions when we eat together. So a meal with your family and friends is a great way to boost your mood [2].

According to researchers, people who eat socially are more likely to feel better about themselves and have a wider social network that can provide emotional and social support. In addition, according to research, eating with others will most likely result in you feeling happier and more satisfied with your life [3].

2. Reduces stress

As we share meals with our loved ones, we can reconnect again. It helps us take a step back and slow down. It allows us to reflect on what matters [4]. All that can help reduce your stress levels as you forget about all your anxiety for a moment. Doing this regularly can keep chronic stress at bay in the long term [5][6].

3. Promotes healthy eating habits

There is also evidence that adults tend to make healthier food choices when eating with others. For example, when dining with family and friends, we select salads, grilled proteins, and fruit over burgers, crisps, and soda. In addition, healthy eating habits are linked to improved mental and emotional well-being [7][8].

On A Final Note...

Sharing meals with family, friends, and even co-workers provides one with an opportunity to connect and improve nutrition and improve mental health. It has been shown to reduce unhealthy eating behaviours, eating disorders, substance abuse and depression in children and adolescents.