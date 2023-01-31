Eating Grapes May Reduce Risk Of Sunburn: How Many Should You Eat?

There is nothing more painful than sunburn, which is an inflamed, painful sensation on your skin. It usually appears within a few hours of being exposed to the sun for too long.

You can take simple self-care measures to alleviate sunburns, including taking pain relievers and cooling your skin. However, a sunburn may last for several days [1].

Recently, a study revealed that three servings of grapes per day may reduce the likelihood of sunburn for some people. Grapes, yeah!

Let's take a closer look at this.

Can Grapes Reduce Sunburn? If So, What Are The Benefits?

A new study in humans indicates that some people become less susceptible to the damaging effects of UV rays after consuming grapes. After two weeks of consuming three servings of powdered grapes daily in the form of grapes, a third of the study's participants experienced less redness as a result of UV ray exposure [2].

Some individuals experienced a protective effect for a month following grape consumption.

There is evidence that grapes may be beneficial in preventing atherosclerosis, inflammation, cancer, gastrointestinal health, central nervous system effects, osteoarthritis, urinary bladder function, and vision, so it is no surprise that grapes may be beneficial in treating sunburn as well?

Researchers found that those who were less likely to get sunburned had different microbiomes and metabolomes. This suggests there may be a connection between the gut and UV resistance.

An individual's microbiome is made up of all of the microorganisms and viruses that live in a given environment, including the human body or parts of the body, such as the digestive tract [3].

Metabolomes are defined as all the small molecules present in cells, organs, and organisms.

In addition to relatively low levels of resveratrol, grapes contain a wide range of phytochemicals that provide UV protection.

The study utilised freeze-dried, ground-seeded, and seedless red, green, and black grapes.

Can You Stop Wearing Sunscreen If You Eat Grapes?

It is important to wear sunscreen, as most skin cancers result from excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. The authors stressed the importance of wearing sunscreen. It is important to protect your skin from UV rays from the sun and artificial sources, such as tanning beds and sunlamps, in order to reduce your risk of developing skin cancer [4].

In spite of the fact that skin cancer (melanoma) is rare in India, it is still important to wear appropriate sunscreen even in the winter months [5].

Grapes For Sunburn: How Many Should You Eat?

A daily serving of grapes consisting of thirty to forty grapes is acceptable, but anything beyond that can lead to unavoidable side effects [6].

Excessive consumption of foods containing a high sugar content, such as grapes, can result in loose stools.