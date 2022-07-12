Soda Increases Risk Of Early Death, Even If Its Diet Soda; Refreshing Alternatives You Can Drink Instead

The negative health effects of soda and other sugary beverages are not a secret. Continuous consumption of these drinks can increase your risk of diabetes, obesity, fatty liver, and metabolic syndrome. Although switching to diet soda is often viewed as an alternative, it may also increase your metabolic syndrome and stroke risk.

And according to studies, even diet soda consumption can increase your risk of developing life-threatening diseases [1].

How Does Drinking Soda Increase The Risk Of Early Death?

The study, which included data from almost half a million Europeans, is one of the largest of its kind [2]. Researchers found that people who consumed more than one glass of soda a month were 17 per cent more likely to die during the nearly two-decade study than people who consumed less than one glass per month.

Reasons Why Drinking Diet Soda Can Increase The Risk Of Early Death

Consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages can lead to weight gain and obesity. This, in turn, can affect insulin's effectiveness in the body, which can lead to inflammation - which can lead to health conditions (diabetes, heart diseases, obesity etc.) that shorten life expectancy [3].

Even after factors such as smoking, drinking alcohol, body mass index (BMI), physical activity, eating fruits and vegetables, and the researchers considered processed meat consumption, the results remained consistent - that is, people who regularly drank soda or diet soda had the higher risk of early death [4].

However, the current study has no cause-and-effect connection between soda consumption and a higher risk of early death. Soda drinkers may have other habits that increase their risks of early death, such as smoking or a less healthy diet.

Another study published in BMJ and another in Circulation linked drinking soda to cancer and heart disease deaths [5][6].

Other health risks associated with regular consumption of soda:

The risk of dying from colon cancer and Parkinson's disease was higher for those who consumed more than one soda daily (sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened) than those who consumed fewer than one a month [7].

There is a higher risk of dying from digestive diseases in people who drink more than one sugar-sweetened soda daily [8].

People who consume more than one artificially sweetened soda daily have a higher risk of dying from circulatory diseases like heart disease than those who consume less than once a month [9].

Healthy Alternatives For Soda

Swap your soda with some green tea or black coffee with less sugar. Research indicates that coffee and tea are rich in antioxidants that are good for your heart, possibly reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke by lowering cholesterol levels and limiting your consumption to 2-3 cups per day [10].

Freshly-squeezed lemonade

Coconut water

Sparkling water (Indian club soda) with a splash of juice

Kombucha

Fruit and herb infusions

Iced, green or hot tea

Vegetable juice

Soy milk

On A Final Note...

According to the findings, sugar is probably not the only unhealthy ingredient in soft drinks. Study participants who regularly consumed sugar-free, artificially sweetened beverages also had an increased risk of death.

There are a number of factors that may contribute to the link between soda consumption and death risk. However, ultimately these numerous studies point to the fact that people don't need to drink soda.

The risk of early death may be increased by artificially sweetened soda, but more research is needed to determine how.