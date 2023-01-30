Depression: Can The Way People Speak Be An Indicator? Do Depressed People Talk More?

Depression has many signs and symptoms - which, to the professional eyes can be indicators that an individual is suffering from mental health problems.

It is one of the most common mental health disorders with more than 300 million people in the world are battling depression every day. And India is the most depressed country in the world.

Depression not just attacks you emotionally and mentally but also physically. When the emotional symptoms take over as the major symptoms, how the mental health disorder is attacking your body is often disregarded by many [1].

What Causes Depression?

In the scientific sense, depression is the result of chemical imbalances in your brain. The other causes of depression include irregular mood regulation by the brain, genetic vulnerability, stressful life events, medications, and health issues.

What Are The Risk Factors For Depression?

In addition to the causes, there are triggers or risk factors of depression - that is, the reason that triggers the development of the chemical imbalances within your brain [2]. According to researchers of a recent study, changes in speech patterns may be useful in detecting depression at an early stage [3].

Depression: Can The Way People Speak Be An Indicator?

In simple words, the study looked into the link between the way people talk and communicated and signs of depression, especially for people who have not been diagnosed of depression yet. Depression is one of the most common under-diagnosed disease, owing to several reasons - with social stigma and lack of awareness being the most common reasons [4].

It is possible that the methods used in the study may be useful in detecting early warning signs of depression, helping to improve the chance of recovery and management of the symptoms of depression in the future.

How Important Is A Proper Diagnosis Of Depression?

During the diagnosis process, doctors will examine a person's history, ask questions, evaluate symptoms, and attempt to rule out any underlying physical causes of the symptoms.

In order to accurately treat depression, a comprehensive evaluation is essential, because each person presents with depression in a unique way, and the symptoms can differ from person to person.

The goal of this research is to gain a better understanding of how changes in a person's speech can serve as a sign of mental illness and how doctors can most effectively study speech to detect the presence of such illness [5].

Importance Of An Individual's Speech Patterns

The way a person speaks can reveal a great deal about their emotional state. We automatically and intuitively infer the emotional content of the speaker's words based upon their prosody. In fact, speech patterns can serve as a useful diagnostic tool not only for providing useful social cues, but also for diagnosing mental health disorders.

According to the study, participants were asked to describe one negative and one positive event. Participants spoke for one minute about each prompt, and researchers recorded their responses [6].

It is raised in this study that speech patterns may also be useful predictive tools for depression. Even though none of the participants in this study were clinically depressed, those with depressive symptoms exhibited significantly different speech patterns compared to those without. It is possible that such linguistic differences may indicate the early stages of depression.

Depression Diagnosis Using Speech Patterns

There is evidence that subtle changes in speech patterns may be helpful in detecting depression at an early stage, helping to identify those who are at risk of major depression in the future.

It is important to note that the main finding from the study was that people with higher indicators of depression talked more. This is contrary to what is usually observed in individuals suffering from depression. It has happened to all of us - wondering how we overlooked the deadly signs of depression in otherwise cherry-happy peers [7].

Interestingly, people with early signs of depression may initially speak more, but then their number of words declines.

How early can someone be diagnosed with depression?

The data available suggests that age three is the lowest threshold at which childhood depression appears, however, that does not mean it cannot be identified earlier or that risk signs cannot be identified earlier.

Do Depressed People Talk More?

Those with higher depression may talk more because they are experiencing feelings of loneliness and isolation. It makes sense that a healthy group would use communication strategies when they are feeling low [8]. Talking may be a way to connect with others.

Individuals may use talking as a coping mechanism to distract themselves from the emotional and mental turmoil they are experiencing. Talking more can help individuals express their feelings, find support, and develop understanding.

List Of Helpline Numbers