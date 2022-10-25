COVID-19 Variants In India: New COVID Variant May Pose Threat To Elderly People

As a result of recent reports indicating the presence of a highly contagious strain of the COVID-19 variant in India, experts have advised the elderly population to stay indoors. The risk of illness spreading is high, and some may even develop serious infections, so seniors and others (who have low immunity levels) at risk should stay at home.

In light of this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior health officials met on 18 October to decide whether masks and COVID19-appropriate behaviour should continue nationwide. In addition, a meeting was held to respond to developing new variants of Omicron [1].

New COVID Variant May Pose Threat To Elderly People: Important Points

Point 1: According to experts, Omicron's newly identified variant - the XBB strain - is rapidly spreading in India, with the number of Covid-19 cases caused by it nearly doubling in the last week [2].

Point 2: The number of new cases of XBB Covid-19 rose from 71 to 136 from 14 October to 23, indicating that the strain could become a dominant subvariant in another month. In just nine days, 65 new cases have been reported across the country [3].

Point 3: The health professionals recommended enhancing surveillance and genome sequencing. Faster COVID-19 prophylactic (preventive) doses for the eligible population on mission mode were also advisable.

Point 4: Although it has been predicted that new variants and existing types will continue to mutate, everyone should wear a mask whenever they are outside, especially in crowded areas.

Point 5: The experts also stated that the chances of hospitalisation and ICU admission are low. This time around, with mild symptoms of infection, fever, cold, cough, and body aches, the chances of recovery are usually within three to four days [4].

Point 6: There is a higher risk of infection with COVID-19 for elderly people due to their decreased immunity and decreased reserves of body fluids, as well as multiple associated comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Furthermore, the course of the disease in elderly patients tends to be more severe, resulting in a higher mortality rate [5].

On A Final Note...

Remember, you may still get COVID even if you're vaccinated. With the number of cases and variants increasing in the country, you must wear masks, use sanitiser and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. If you are not vaccinated, get it as soon as possible.