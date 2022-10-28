Constantly Getting Bit By Mosquitoes? Your Genetics Could Be The Primary Reason!

A mosquito bite can not only cause irritation and redness, but it can also cause a variety of diseases such as malaria, dengue and Zika. In addition, a mosquito bite on the skin can result in intense pain, swelling, and itching. It is also possible for mosquito bites to result in severe conditions such as dengue and malaria, which can be fatal if inadequate care and treatment are not provided.

Have you ever had experiences where you are the only person the mosquitoes are targeting? Well, a recent study says that it could be due to your genes. So yes, genetics is the culprit here.

"We tested mosquito attraction to human skin odour and identified people who are exceptionally attractive or unattractive to mosquitoes," the researchers said about the study findings [1].

Mosquito Bites And Genetics: What Is The Link?

1. Scientists from Rockefeller University have discovered that mosquitoes are attracted to people who emit an odour caused by a mixture of naturally occurring acids on their skin [2].

2. The scientists studied the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits viruses that cause serious diseases such as yellow fever, dengue, and Zika [3].

3. According to chemical analysis, highly attractive individuals produce significantly more carboxylic acids in their skin than others.

4. The carbonic acid found in human blood is a carbonylic acid responsible for completing the chemical process of breathing. When blood is oxygenated, the acid is sent to the organs and tissues so they can receive oxygen.

5. Researchers conducted more than 2,330 tests using samples of forearm odour collected on nylon sleeves over the course of a three-year study. Their study found that people infected by mosquitoes secrete significantly higher levels of 'carboxylic acids' from their skin than those infected by them, with genetics as a major contributing factor.

6. Genetics may play a role in determining a person's skin acid composition and susceptibility to getting bitten.

"The mosquito's sense of smell is the primary method used to select which human to feed on," said a researcher [4].

In the past, several studies have explored the same topic, and the following conclusions have been reached:

A study found that people infected with malaria suddenly became more attractive to mosquitoes. This has significant implications since if an infected person gets bitten, the mosquito is affected and transmits malaria [5].

According to another expert, there are numerous reasons why certain individuals are bitten by mosquitoes more frequently than others. It can have something to do with genetics and how that affects your skin's chemical composition. It may also depend on your activity, whether you are warm or cold, sweaty, pregnant, and maybe your diet to some extent [6].

On A Final Note...

Current repellents like DEET are not entirely effective, and some mosquitoes become resistant to DEET within a few hours. The team's findings may prove to be a valuable weapon in the fight against mosquitoes and the diseases they transmit.

According to the results, genes may similarly impact our ability to attract mosquitoes on height or intelligence. During the study, additional potential factors influencing mosquito attractiveness were controlled for, including diet and cleanliness.